GRHS Swimming and Diving

GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School women’s swimming and diving team is ready to make a splash this season. The Lady Wolves will look to get back on top after finishing last season in second place at the state meets. 

The Lady Wolves won the state title in 2020 and 2021, sharing the latter with Lander Valley High School. Green River will host the conference swim meet in October.

