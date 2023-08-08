GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School women’s swimming and diving team is ready to make a splash this season. The Lady Wolves will look to get back on top after finishing last season in second place at the state meets.
The Lady Wolves won the state title in 2020 and 2021, sharing the latter with Lander Valley High School. Green River will host the conference swim meet in October.
The following is the complete varsity schedule of the Lady Wolves’ season. Swim meets are subject to change. The home meets are bolded.
Friday, Aug. 25, vs. Laramie Relays at TBA
Saturday, Aug. 26, vs. Laramie Pentathlon at TBA
Friday, Sept. 1, vs. Green River Invite at 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2, vs. Green River Invite at 10 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 8, vs. Lander Valley High School at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9, vs. Powell Invite at 10 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 15, vs. Rock Springs Invite at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16, vs. Green River Invite at 10 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21, vs. Lander Valley High School at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. Evanston Invite at 10 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 29, vs. Central Triangular at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30, vs. Laramie Invite at TBA
Saturday, Oct. 7, vs. Rawlins Invite at 10 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 13, Gillette Invite at TBA
Saturday, Oct. 14, Gillette Invite at TBA
Friday, Oct. 20, vs. Conference Swimming and Diving at TBA
Saturday, Oct. 21, vs. Conference Swimming and Diving at TBA
Thursday, Oct. 26, vs. Last Chance at 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 3, vs. 3A State Girls Swimming and Diving at TBA (Gillette)
Saturday, Nov. 4, vs. 3A State Girls Swimming and Diving at TBA (Gillette)
