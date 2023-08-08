GRHS Volleyball

GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School volleyball team is gearing up for its 2023 season and are scheduled to play six home games and will be hosting the Class 3A West Regional Tournament in late October. 

The following is the complete varsity schedule of the Lady Wolves’ season. Games are subject to change. The home games are bolded. 

