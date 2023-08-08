GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School volleyball team is gearing up for its 2023 season and are scheduled to play six home games and will be hosting the Class 3A West Regional Tournament in late October.
The following is the complete varsity schedule of the Lady Wolves’ season. Games are subject to change. The home games are bolded.
Friday, Aug. 25, vs. Cheyenne Invite at TBA (Tournament)
Saturday, Aug. 26, vs. Cheyenne Invite at TBA (Tournament)
Friday, Sept. 1, vs. Evanston Invite at TBA (Tournament)
Saturday, Sept. 2, vs. Evanston Invite at TBA (Tournament)
Thursday, Sept. 7, vs. Rock Springs High School at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8, vs. Cheyenne East High School at 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15, vs. Kelly Walsh High School at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21, vs. Evanston High School at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. Jackson Hole High School at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30, vs. Star Valley High School at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 3, vs. Mountain View High School at 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6, vs. Riverton High School at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7, vs. Cody High School at 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12, vs. Evanston High School at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14, vs. Jackson Hole High School at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17, vs. Rock Springs High School at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21, vs. Star Valley High School at 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26, vs. Regional Volleyball at TBA
Friday, Oct. 27, vs. Regional Volleyball at TBA
Saturday, Oct. 28, vs. Regional Volleyball at TBA
Thursday, Nov. 2, vs. State Volleyball at TBA (Casper)
Friday, Nov. 3, vs. State Volleyball at TBA (Casper)
Saturday, Nov. 4, vs. State Volleyball at TBA (Casper)
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.