GREEN RIVER – The tennis teams from Rock Springs High School and Green River High School drew even during Tuesday’s matchup in Green River.
The Lady Wolves managed to take four-of-five matches from the Lady Tigers, while the Tigers won four-of-five matches against the Wolves.
Lady Tigers vs. Lady Wolves
In the first singles, Green River’s Brianna Strauss defeated Rock Springs’ Karlie Nandrup in three sets (4-6, 6-3 and 6-3).
In the second singles, Rock Springs’ Abby Jones took down Green River’s Grace Gomez in two sets (6-0 and 6-2).
In the first doubles, the Green River duo of Hannah Skinner and Lily Harris defeated the Rock Springs duo of Rosie Barker and Makaylee Hitt in two sets (6-2 and 6-2).
In the second doubles, the duo of Jocelyn Peterson and Raygan Cochrun of Green River defeated Cumorah Shuler and Kyndall Turnwall of Rock Springs in two sets (6-3 and 6-3).
In the third doubles, the Green River duo of Brynley Beutel and Sydney Lopez defeated the Rock Springs duo of Brixon Frazier and Kate Killpack in two sets (6-4 and 6-3).
Tigers vs. Wolves
In the first singles, Green River’s Chris Wilson defeated Rock Springs’ Chandler Smith in two sets (7-5 and 6-4).
In the second singles, Rock Springs’ Tanner Tryzbrak defeated Green River’s Dylan Archibald in two sets (7-6 [7-3] and 7-6 [8-6]).
In the first doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Tyler Davies and Jared Swafford defeated the Green River duo of Jake Nielsen and Tanner Hokanson (6-3 and 6-1).
In the second doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Trip Baker and Jack Aanerud defeated the Green River duo of Andrew Neher and Gabe Maez in three sets (4-6, 6-4 and 6-1).
In the third doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Dalan Wiberg and Emilio Corona defeated the Green River duo of Kaiden Dodson and Dusten Berg in two sets (6-1 and 6-1).
The next matches for the two schools will take place on Thursday, Sept. 7, against Torrington High School in Laramie. Rock Springs will face Torrington at 10 a.m. and Green River will play at 1 p.m.
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.