POWELL – The Green River High School Lady Wolves placed second at the Gene Dozah Invitational swimming and diving meet in Powell on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The Lady Wolves finished with 274 team points, while Powell High School won it’s meet with a team score of 286. Cody finished third with 230 points, Douglas finished fourth with 160, Worland finished fifth with 113, buffalo finished sixth with 107, Riverton finished seventh with 106, Sublette County finished eighth with 49 and Newcastle finished ninth with 8 points.
Below are the top three finishes from all 12 of the events on Saturday, Sept. 9.
200-yard medley relay
Cody (Summer LaVigne, Kelly Joyce, Louella Cornell and Elle Ortner) – 2:02.42
Green River (Alayna Kellhofer, Tavia Arnell, Madison Moffat and Hailey Luth) – 2:02.92
Douglas (Abby Dykes, Kendal Engelker, Payton Yost and Hayden Lythgoe) – 2:06.10
200-yard freestyle
Haley Clevenger, Green River – 2:09.19
Kaitlin Diver, Powell – 2:13.58
Kendal Engelker, Douglas – 2:15.24
200-yard IM
Payton Yost, Douglas – 2:27.75
Kiyoko Hayano, Powell – 2:31.52
Patricia Christensen, Powell – 2:34.25
50-yard freestyle
Elle Ortner, Cody – 26.57
Prestley Barta, Riverton – 27.38
Kelsey Pomajzl, Cody – 27.40
1-meter diving
Olivia Maertens, Buffalo – 207.85
Horizon Hanson, Buffalo – 207.10
Aramon Brinkerhoff, Powell – 187.20
100-yard butterfly
Charlee Brence, Powell – 1:08.77
Kelsey Pomajzl, Cody – 1:08.87
Louella Cornell, Cody – 1:09.21
100-yard freestyle
Elle Ortner, Cody – 58.35
Kiyoko Hayano, Powell – 58.92
Summer LaVigne, Cody – 58.94
500-yard freestyle
Haley Clevenger, Green River – 5:49.40
Kaitlin Diver, Powell – 5:52.80
Hayden Lythgoe, Douglas – 6:09.19
200-yard freestyle relay
Cody (Louella Cornell, Summer LaVigne, Kelsey Pomajzl and Elle Ortner) – 1:49.31
Green River (Haley Clevenger, Ivory Neher, Alayna Kellhofer and Brianna Uhrig) – 1:50.88
Douglas (Kenley Wood, Payton Yost, Meadow Winslow and Izabelle Zimmerman) – 1:54.80
100-yard backstroke
Tavia Arnell, Green River – 1:03.37
Patricia Christensen, Powell – 1:07.45
LaVigne Summer, Cody – 1:07.73
100-yard breastroke
Tavia Arnell, Green River – 1:13.76
Brianna Uhrig, Green River – 1:17.38
Kelly Joyce, Cody – 1:18.15
400-yard freestyle relay
Green River (Haley Clevenger, Hailey Luth, Tavia Arnell and Emilee Barnes) – 3:57.75
Douglas (Izabelle Zimmerman, Kendal Engelker, Hayden Lythgoe and Payton Yost) – 4:03.28