GRHS Swimming

The Green River High School Lady Wolves placed second at the Gene Dozah Invitational swimming and diving meet in Powell on Saturday, Sept. 9.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

POWELL – The Green River High School Lady Wolves placed second at the Gene Dozah Invitational swimming and diving meet in Powell on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Lady Wolves finished with 274 team points, while Powell High School won it’s meet with a team score of 286. Cody finished third with 230 points, Douglas finished fourth with 160, Worland finished fifth with 113, buffalo finished sixth with 107, Riverton finished seventh with 106, Sublette County finished eighth with 49 and Newcastle finished ninth with 8 points.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus