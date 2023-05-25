Signing

Recent Green River High School graduate Tanner Mosely signed his national letter of intent on Tuesday, May 23, to continue his football career at Concordia University in Chicago.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

For Mosely, the decision was an easy one. He already has friends on campus, he likes the coaches and the idea of heading east to explore another area of the country interests him.

