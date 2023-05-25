...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Wyoming...
Green River near La Barge affecting Lincoln and Sweetwater
Counties.
.Above normal temperatures continue through the week with
scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms,
especially Thursday and Friday. Therefore, active snowmelt persists
in the mountains increasing river levels on tributaries feeding the
Green River around La Barge.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The fast-moving water
may have eroded the soil beneath the bank. Also, do not attempt to
swim in the river, as the water is swift and cold.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/riverton.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Green River near La Barge.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Minor flooding of low lying
agricultural land next to gage.
At 9.0 feet, Flood stage. Nearby homes begin to see high water.
Fields south of town around the gaging station have ponded water
(less than 1 foot deep).
At 9.5 feet, Sublette County Road 318 south LaBarge to gas fields
has standing water over it. Lowland flooding becomes more severe
and more widespread.
At 10.0 feet, Nearby homes begin to see high water. Sublette
County Road 318 south of town (to gas fields and gaging station)
is nearly underwater at this stage. Whalen Road near LaBarge has
up to 2 feet of water running over it. Widespread severe flooding
of low lying agricultural land and all roads near the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will remain on a steady climb to around
8.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then remain nearly
steady between about 8.2 and 8.4 feet into the weekend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Recent Green River High School graduate Tanner Mosely signed his national letter of intent on Tuesday, May 23, to continue his football career at Concordia University in Chicago.
For Mosely, the decision was an easy one. He already has friends on campus, he likes the coaches and the idea of heading east to explore another area of the country interests him.
“First, I have a friend going there as well. They also have what I want to study, which is kinesiology because I want to be an athletic trainer after football so I can stay in the athletic department because I just love sports,” he said.
“The coaches were also a big reason why I chose Concordia. From the first day of recruiting, they were always in touch with me to see what I was doing and how my seasons were going. We kind of made a bond a little bit.”
Chicago offers plenty of adventure for Mosely, who is looking forward to the change of scenery.
“For me, personally, that was my whole goal. I wanted to go somewhere new. I’ve been to places on the west coast, but I’ve never traveled east before, so I want to explore all of the stuff they got over there. I just want to explore new places,” he said.
Mosely plays offensive line as either a center or guard. While he said he might not be the biggest lineman, he uses his quickness and mind to keep the defense from getting to the quarterback.
“For a lineman, I’m pretty agile. I’m quick. I can get around easily, keeping my head on a swivel and looking for any blitzes. I believe my strength is my agility,” he said.
Mosely loves spending time with his friends and that’s his favorite memory of Green River High School.
He remembered one game against Cody High School when he and his friends were hanging out in the hotel room.
Nothing happened.
He just enjoyed the time he got to spend with his friends.