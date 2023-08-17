GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School coed varsity tennis team began season play this week and came away with several victories.
The team traveled to Jackson on Saturday, Aug. 12, and then hosted Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The squad is scheduled to get back on the court this weekend at Cody High School and Powell High School.
Green River vs. Jackson
The Lady Wolves went 2-3 against Jackson Hole High School last weekend, picking up both of their wins in singles play. Brianna Strauss defeated Jackson’s Cecily Ross in two sets (7-6 [7-4] and 6-1), while Green River’s Grace Gomez defeated Beatrix Goldstein of Jackson in three sets (6-4, 3-6 and 7-5).
The Wolves went 0-5 against Jackson, losing each match in two sets.
Green River vs. Thunder Basin
The Lady Wolves went 1-4 against Thunder Basin at home on Tuesday, Aug. 15, with Strauss picking up her second singles victory of the season by defeating Thunder Basin’s Brianna Ketchum in two sets (6-3 and 6-4).
The Wolves grabbed two victories over Thunder Basin in singles play. Green River’s Chris Wilson defeated Tate Moore of Thunder Basin in two sets (6-2 and 6-0), while Dylan Archibald defeated Owen Gorsuch also in two sets (6-3 and 6-2).
Green River vs. Campbell County
The Lady Wolves went 4-1 against Campbell County competition on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Strauss won her third singles victory by defeating Samantha Torres (6-2 and 6-2). She is now 3-0 on the season. The Green River doubles duo of Hannah Skinner and Lilly Harris defeated Campbell County’s Kendall Mills and Yasmin Rodriguez in two sets (6-4 and 6-2). Green River’s Jocelyn Peterson and Raygan Cochrun defeated Campbell County’s Esmeralda Araujo-Martinez and Rylie Haibult in three sets (6-3, 3-6 and 6-0). Green River’s Amanda Davis and Madison Korkow defeated Campbell County’s Sydney Schafer and Kylie Groves in two sets (6-1 and 6-2)
The Wolves went 3-2 against Campbell County with Wilson picking up another victory in singles play. He defeated Campbell County’s Jaxon Richert in two sets (6-4 and 6-4). The Green River doubles duo of Andrew Neher and Gabe Maez defeated Campbell County’s Leland Jenkins in two sets (6-2 and 6-2), while Kaiden Dodson and Dusten Berg won by forfeit.
