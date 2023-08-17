GRHS Tennis

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School coed varsity tennis team began season play this week and came away with several victories.

The team traveled to Jackson on Saturday, Aug. 12, and then hosted Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The squad is scheduled to get back on the court this weekend at Cody High School and Powell High School.

