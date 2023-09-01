RAWLINS – The Green River High School coed tennis team traveled to Rawlins High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, to take on the Outlaws.
The Wolves performed well, defeating the Outlaws in seven of the 10 matches played. The team will travel to Laramie High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, to take on the Plainsmen.
Green River vs. Rawlins
The Lady Wolves went 3-2 against the Lady Outlaws. Green River’s Brianna Strauss defeated Rawlins’ Kristen Anderson in the first singles in two sets (6-4 and 6-2). In the second singles, Green River’s Grace Gomez defeated Rawlins’ Kinsey Hooper in two sets (6-1 and 6-1). In the first doubles, the Green River duo of Hanna Skinner and Lily Harris defeated Rawlins’ Kaylee Hooper and McKenna Smart in two sets (6-4 and 6-1). In the second doubles, the Green River duo of Jocelyn Peterson and Raygan Cochrun lost in two sets, and in the third doubles, the duo of Amanda Davis and Madison Korkow lost in three sets.
The Wolves went 4-1 against the Outlaws with the only loss coming in the first singles when Green River’s Chris Wilson lost in three sets. In the second singles, Green Rivers Dylan Archibald defeated Rawlins’ Brady Snyder in two sets (6-0 and 6-2). In the first doubles, the Green River duo of Jake Nielsen and Tanner Hokanson defeated Rawlins’ Jady Chizek and Peyton Bergman in two sets (6-0 and 6-1). The Green River duos of Andrew Neher and Gabe Maez, as well as Kaiden Dodson and Dusten Berg, won their matches by forfeit due to not having an opponent.
