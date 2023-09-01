GRHS Tennis

RAWLINS – The Green River High School coed tennis team traveled to Rawlins High School on Thursday, Aug. 31, to take on the Outlaws.

The Wolves performed well, defeating the Outlaws in seven of the 10 matches played. The team will travel to Laramie High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, to take on the Plainsmen.

