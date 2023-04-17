SWEETWATER COUNTY – Soccer teams in the area had the opportunity to compete in some non-winterlike weather for the first time this season as temperatures reached the near 60s over the weekend.
Class 4A
The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers went 1-1 over the weekend. The Lady Tigers defeated No. 4-ranked Natrona County High School on Thursday, April 13, by a final score of 1-0. However, on Friday, April 14, the Lady Tigers couldn’t contain Kelly Walsh High School, losing the game 4-0.
After the weekend, the Lady Tigers currently sit second in the Class 4A West Conference standings with a 3-5 overall record and nine points. Riverton High School is leading the conference with an undefeated 8-0 record.
The Tigers, which entered the weekend ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, also went 1-1 over the weekend. The team had a dominating victory over Natrona County on Thursday, winning the game 5-0. On Friday, however, the Tigers lost at home to No. 1-ranked Kelly Walsh, 5-1.
The Tigers are 4-3-1 overall this season and are third in the West Conference standings behind Kelly Walsh and Jackson. Both teams have an undefeated record.
Class 3A
The Green River High School Lady Wolves suffered their first two losses of the season at home over the weekend. On Friday, April 14, the No. 3-ranked Lady Wolves lost to Powell High School, 5-3. On Saturday, the Lady Tigers hosted No. 1-ranked Cody High School. Green River competed well, but ended up losing the Top 5 matchup, 6-3.
The losses give the Lady Wolves a 1-2 overall record, which puts them fourth in the Class 3A West Conference standings. Cody, Powell and Lander High School make up the Top 3.
The Wolves, on the other hand, went 1-1 this weekend. The team barely lost on Thursday to Powell, 1-0. On Saturday, the Wolves came away with the upset victory, defeating No. 3-ranked Cody by a score of 2-1.
Green River is currently third in the conference standings with a 2-1 record. The two teams they faced this weekend sit at first and second.
Editor’s Note: This article was written on Monday, April 17. The records and standings of the teams may be different by Wednesday’s publication date.
