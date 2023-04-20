H.S. Softball

Rock Springs High School junior pitcher Peyton Soltis warms up between innings during a recent home game this spring. The Lady Tigers went 2-2 overall against Cody and Worland earlier this week.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The softball season is about at the midway point with five weeks remaining in the season.

Due to unpromising weather at the beginning of the season that led to many postponements, teams are working to get as many games in as possible this week while the weather is good.

