SWEETWATER COUNTY – The softball season is about at the midway point with five weeks remaining in the season.
Due to unpromising weather at the beginning of the season that led to many postponements, teams are working to get as many games in as possible this week while the weather is good.
On Monday, April 17, teams from Sweetwater County headed to the northwest portion of the state.
The Green River Lady Wolves faced the Cody Fillies, while the Rock Springs Lady Tigers took on the Worland Lady Warriors. When softball teams compete against each other, there are two games that are played with the first one considered the conference matchup.
The Lady Wolves lost both of their games to the Fillies. Cody won the conference game, 11-0, and took the second game 16-1.
The Lady Tigers won both of their games against the Lady Warriors. Rock Springs won the conference game, 12-6. Freshman Rilynn Wester had four hits and two RBIs. Junior Peyton Soltis had three hits and two RBIs. The Lady Tigers took the second game as well, defeating the Lady Warriors, 10-3. Soltis had three hits and three RBIs in the game. Junior Brixon Frazier also had a home run.
On Tuesday, April 18, the teams switched opponents. The Lady Tigers faced Cody, while the Lady Wolves took on Worland.
Cody swept the Lady Tigers, winning the conference game by a final score of 20-4 and then second game, 12-7.
Green River and Worland went 1-1. The Lady Wolves won the conference gamein extra innings, 17-8, while the Lady Warriors picked up their first win of the season with a 15-11 victory.