Wolves senior Kayde Strauss looks to make a move around her opponent earlier this season. This past Friday, Green River opened up the state tournament with a 59-37 victory over Cheyenne Central, sending the Wolves to the semifinals for the first time since 1998. Later that night, Cheyenne East ended Green River's run after defeating the Wolves 62-50. On Saturday, GRHS matched up against Sheridan for a chance to earn third place but fell to the Broncs 56-46. After an impressive season, the Wolves closed out the year with an overall record of 16-7.