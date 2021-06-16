ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School head girls soccer coach Stephen Pyer was awarded the 4A Coach of the Year by the Wyoming Coaches Association for the 2021 spring sports’ season.
“It feels great,” Pyer said. “All of the time spent and effort put into the season has definitely paid off. The way I look at it is that all of the other coaches who received this award won their class championship. That being said, I have to give kudos to all of the girls. They are the reason I won this award. It was the girls who put in the work, and the team did what it needed to do. All of the accolades usually come after.”
Pyer, who is originally from Worland, first got into coaching back when he was in high school. During his playing days, Pyer would help with the local youth programs and continued to do so up until the day he left to go play college soccer at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.
His two-year stint at LCCC kept Pyer busy. Not only did he continue to work with youth programs, but at the same time was focusing on his own playing career.
“It felt great to help out as much as I could,” he said. “Since I was little, I have had a strong passion for the game and to share that passion with others was very rewarding.”
Following his time with the Golden Eagles, Pyer moved up in the ranks. In 2010, he was recruited to play for Hastings College, an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Nebraska. In his first season with the Broncos, Pyer and his teammates were crowned NAIA national champions. A year later, they finished runner-up.
By the time Pyer’s college career was coming to an end he was transitioning into coaching.
“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to go pro but my love for the game was still there and I wanted to remain close to it,” he said.
In 2014, after going back to Cheyenne for another year, Pyer picked up his belongings and relocated to Rock Springs. He spent a full season watching from the bleachers before he was hired in 2015 to take over the high school girls program.
“I was more than excited to be here,” he said. “Going in, Rock Springs had a talented group of core players that I knew could help make this program even better. At the time, the majority of my focus was on defense and working on set pieces … pretty much just going back to the fundamentals.”
Pyer also added that in his first season, he and the rest of the team decided to set a goal for themselves, one that would eventually take the program to where it is today … to a powerhouse status.
“We just wanted to finish the year with a winning percentage,” he said. “And we accomplished that.”
Four years later, Pyer and the Tigers are now coming off five consecutive conference titles and, most recently, collected their first state championship in program history.
“To go from where we were my first season to where we are now has been quite a journey,” Pyer said. “It just goes to show you what can happen when everyone on the team puts in the work and commits.”
In addition, Pyer also gives a ton of credit to his coaching staff, administration, parents, and the rest of the community for all of the support he and the program has received during his time here.
“I feel lucky to have so many great people around me,” he said. “Without all of the support and everyone’s decision to buy in, this program wouldn’t be what it is today.”
Going down the line, Pyer also recognized the local youth programs in Rock Springs.
“Every two years it feels like we get a group of girls who have been playing together and under one coach from the time they were in U8,” he said. “I cannot say enough about the youth programs and the youth coaches and what they do to help develop these kids. By the time these players get into high school, they are well-equipped, their knowledge of the game is up to par, and they are ready to go. And after their time with me, they go off to college and continue their career.”
When asked what was next after coming off his first ever state championship run, Pyer said, “The best way I ever heard it was that, after reaching your height of expectations, you need to maintain that. On the first day of offseason practice I told the girls okay, you did what you were planning on doing, but do not forget what got you here. From here on out, we do that plus more, and we go from there.”
This past season, the Tigers lost only two games and in the process, scored 98 goals while holding their opponents to eight goals.