ROCK SPRINGS – Wyoming’s top high school soccer players were recognized this past weekend.
After receiving votes from the Wyoming Coaches Association, a total of six girls from this year’s 4A state championship team, Rock Springs High School, were awarded all-state honors.
At the forward position, receiving their first all-state accolades are juniors Brecken Hunsaker and Kylee Knudsen. At midfielder, juniors Emily Taucher and Novaleigh Moses were also recognized. This is the second time in three years Taucher has received this prestigious honor. She was also awarded all-state in 2019 as a freshman. The final two players from Rock Springs to receive votes were senior defenders, Zoe Silovich and Amrey Willoughby.
Other members of the team who had a spectacular season that went on to earn all-conference were two seniors in Lauren Profaizer and Olivia Politi. Junior forward Karli Nelson was also named all-conference in 2021.
On the Tigers’ boys team, sophomore defender Karson Curtis and sophomore midfielder Josh Sosa were awarded all-conference after putting together a strong season as well.