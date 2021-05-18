ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior and standout dancer Jordyn Petty signed her national letter of intent Monday afternoon to continue her dance career at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
“It’s exciting,” Petty said. “I have been working for this moment for a long time and for it to finally be here, it feels amazing.”
Petty, who has been dancing since she was only 2 years old, said that it was UNO’s dance program that caught her attention and ultimately led to her decision to attend the school.
“Recently, they started scoring really high at nationals and even went on to win nationals this year,” she said. “I started talking to the coach a few months ago, and she seemed really sweet and understanding and makes the whole team feel comfortable. Everything about that program seems amazing.”
For the past four years of dancing for the Tiger Rhythm and Dance Team at the high school, Petty has helped lead the squad to a ton of success. During her freshman season, RSHS placed first at state in the 4A jazz category and second in hip-hop.
As a sophomore, Petty and the Tigers continued their dominancy. Rock Springs placed first in both jazz and hip-hop at state. During her junior season, the Tigers placed second in both categories, and as a senior this past fall, Petty went out on top as a champion yet again after leading Rock Springs to first-place finishes in both categories for a second time in her four-year run with the Tigers.
“These last four years have been incredible,” she said. “I would describe my time here as tiring, fun, and having felt every single emotion possible. I loved every second of it, the coaches were awesome, and I had the best teammates.”
One of Petty’s longtime coaches, Courtney Joy, the head dance instructor at Rock Academy, has played a major role in all of Petty’s success over the years.
“I have been working with Jordyn for about seven years now,” Joy said. “She started with me in May of 2014, and soon after we found out that she was diagnosed with lupus. She has worked through it from day one and has never let it get her down, never let it hurt her in any way. The last three years, she has really grown as an individual making sure that she is dependable and responsible and moving up in the world. Overall, she has really come a long way and I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for her.”
When asked how she thinks Petty will perform at the next level, Joy added that she believes the sky is the limit.
“I have no doubt she will go up there and continue to succeed. She is an amazing dancer and she’s going to continue to shoot for the stars. It won’t be long before everyone there finds out just how strong, hard-working, and committed she is,” she said.
As a team captain for the Tigers Rhythm and Dance team, Petty said she believes it has been her leadership qualities that have stuck out the most. When it comes to performing at the next level, one of Petty’s goals is to continue to provide her new squad with those same traits.
“Having the ability to help bring a team together is really important,” she said. “Having been a captain here, I feel like this has given me a ton of great experience in that regard and I plan on taking that with me.”
When asked about her favorite memories over the last several years, the soon-to-be Maverick responded, “definitely winning state with all of my teammates.”
While dancing for the University of Nebraska Omaha, Petty plans on majoring in biology.