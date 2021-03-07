03-10-21 GR Boys Bball - Kolby Ivie.jpg
Buy Now

Kolby Ivie of Green River goes airborne before laying the ball off the glass and in earlier this season. Over the weekend, GRHS secured a spot at the state tournament after splitting games in Riverton. The Wolves opened up regional play with a 51-42 victory over Evanston and then later lost to Star Valley 42-33. Now holding on to the No. 3 seed out of the west, GRHS will open up state play on Friday, March 12 against No. 2 ranked Thunder Basin. Tipoff is set for noon. 

 Rocket Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna
comments powered by Disqus