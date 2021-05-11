ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior and tennis player Abbie Erramouspe signed her national letter of intent Tuesday afternoon to continue her athletic career at the University of St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa next fall.
Although Erramouspe hasn’t been playing the sport for long, from the first time she stepped on the court two years ago as a junior, her impact was immediately felt.
“I played volleyball my first two years in high school,” Erramouspe said. “However, after making the decision to go out for tennis, I really started to fall in love with everything the sport had to offer. I loved my teammates, my coaches, the environment… all of it.”
When asked about the decision to attend St. Ambrose, Erramouspe said it was an easy one to make. “My dad and I took a campus visit there a few weeks ago and I really enjoyed my time there,” she said. “The size of the campus was perfect and everyone was really nice.”
According to Erramouspe, attending St. Ambrose comes with a few more benefits.
“They have a great occupational therapy program which is what I plan to study and also, my older brother goes to school there so everything worked out perfect.”
Moving forward, although Erramouspe is still new to the sport, making the jump to the next level has her feeling more excited than anxious she said.
“What I am most excited about is having the opportunity to keep getting better,” she said. “I haven’t played in a while but my plan is to go in with a positive mindset and show everyone there just how eager I am to keep on learning.”
As for the man who has been teaching and working with Erramouspe these last two years, Rock Springs High School head tennis coach Darin Anderson said he expects only success at the next level for her.
“Abbie showed up never having played before, but she picked up the game so quick and was very coachable. Over time, she eventually became a gym rat but for tennis,” he said.
“Having seen her abilities, I honestly think she is going to be a great player at the next level. She’s not afraid to come into the net which is a big thing in tennis. She’s not afraid to sit back and do a ground-stroke rally with someone either. Knowing Abbie, she’s going to work her tail off and it won’t be long before everyone sees just how great of a teammate is she. I’m excited to see what she can do going forward.”
In just the short time Anderson has gotten to coach Erramouspe, he said she has been a really study influence for everyone on the team.
“Abbie is such a great teammate and she’s always cheering people on and encouraging them. In the time I have gotten to know Abbie, she never has backed down from a challenge and I don’t see that changing at the next level either.”