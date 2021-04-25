Prep Soccer Jackson scores late to secure win over Rock Springs Apr 25, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Rock Springs senior goalkeeper Brayden Davison dropkicks the ball back into play after coming up with a great save on Thursday afternoon on senior day inside Tiger Stadium. After 80 minutes of play, RSHS fell to Jackson by a score of 2-1. Rocket Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna Buy Now Tigers forward Jeff Hyatt makes a strong move to get past his opponent. Rocket Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna Buy Now Brayden Davies of Rock Springs celebrates after tying the game 1-1 Thursday afternoon inside Tiger Stadium. Rocket Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna Buy Now Josh Sosa of Rock Springs dribbles the ball downfield during Thursday's contest against Jackson. Rocket Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna Buy Now RSHS freshman Junior Benitez shields off a defender while making a strong run towards net. Rocket Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna Buy Now Rock Springs defender Karson Curtis goes in for the steal during Thursday's 2-1 loss to Jackson at home. Rocket Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Arrest Report April 20: Multiple arrests involve alcohol and controlled substances Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Walter Mondale Arrest Report April 22: Charges include driving infractions Arrest Report April 24: All arrests by RSPD Arrest Report April 23 Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.