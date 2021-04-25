001 - Brayden Davison.jpg
Buy Now

Rock Springs senior goalkeeper Brayden Davison dropkicks the ball back into play after coming up with a great save on Thursday afternoon on senior day inside Tiger Stadium. After 80 minutes of play, RSHS fell to Jackson by a score of 2-1.  
002 - Jeff Hyatt.jpg
Buy Now

Tigers forward Jeff Hyatt makes a strong move to get past his opponent. 
003 - Brayden Davies.jpg
Buy Now

Brayden Davies of Rock Springs celebrates after tying the game 1-1 Thursday afternoon inside Tiger Stadium. 
004 - Josh Sosa.jpg
Buy Now

Josh Sosa of Rock Springs dribbles the ball downfield during Thursday's contest against Jackson. 
005 - Junior Benitez.jpg
Buy Now

RSHS freshman Junior Benitez shields off a defender while making a strong run towards net. 
006 - Karson Curtis.jpg
Buy Now

Rock Springs defender Karson Curtis goes in for the steal during Thursday's 2-1 loss to Jackson at home. 
comments powered by Disqus