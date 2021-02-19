THURSDAY
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Buffalo 54, Douglas 53
Burlington 62, Riverside 40
Cheyenne Central 64, Cheyenne South 56
Cheyenne East 73, Laramie 62
Evanston 62, Green River 59
Mountain View 59, Kemmerer 41
Riverton 62, Rock Springs 51
Sundance 45, Wright 17
Thermopolis 80, Newcastle 69
Upton 76, Normative Services 32
Wyoming Indian 65, Big Piney 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cheyenne East 58, Laramie 51
Cheyenne South 45, Cheyenne Central 43
Douglas 72, Buffalo 22
Green River 53, Evanston 30
Harding County, S.D. 54, Hulett 10
Mountain View 55, Kemmerer 27
Newcastle 44, Thermopolis 29
Riverton 28, Rock Springs 19
Sundance 61, Wright 20
Wyoming Indian 65, Big Piney 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.