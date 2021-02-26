THURSDAY
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Campbell County 68, Thunder Basin 57
Cheyenne East 75, Laramie 58
Green River 46, Rock Springs 39
Mountain View 47, Lyman 41
2A East
Quadrant Championship
Pine Bluffs 52, Glenrock 41
Sundance 49, Big Horn 42
Quadrant Semifinal
Big Horn 57, Tongue River 54, OT
Lusk 52, Glenrock 41
Pine Bluffs 65, Wright 48
Sundance 46, Moorcroft 29
2A West
Quadrant Championship
Big Piney 70, Wind River 60
Rocky Mountain 63, Greybull 47
Quadrant Semifinal
Big Piney 64, St. Stephens 33
Greybull 49, Shoshoni 40
Rocky Mountain 73, Riverside 34
Wind River 72, Wyoming Indian 45
1A East
Quadrant Championship
Southeast 67, Guernsey-Sunrise 20
Upton 74, Kaycee 41
Quadrant Semifinal
Guernsey-Sunrise 51, Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow 43
Kaycee 54, Hulett 33
Southeast 61, Lingle-Fort Laramie 23
Upton 79, Normative Services 23
1A West
Quadrant Championship
Dubois 78, Burlington 58
Saratoga 36, Farson-Eden 24
Quadrant Semifinal
Burlington 66, Meeteetse 40
Dubois 74, Ten Sleep 52
Farson-Eden 52, Encampment 44
Saratoga 59, Cokeville 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Casper Natrona 51, Casper Kelly Walsh 34
Cheyenne East 61, Laramie 44
Green River 62, Rock Springs 60
Lander 56, Lovell 35
Lyman 36, Mountain View 25
Thunder Basin 53, Campbell County 43
2A East
Quadrant Championship
Lusk 52, Pine Bluffs 42
Sundance 40, Moorcroft 38
Quadrant Semifinal
Lusk 46, Glenrock 33
Moorcroft 56, Big Horn 31
Pine Bluffs 57, Wright 20
Sundance 48, Tongue River 31
2A West
Quadrant Championship
Rocky Mountain 50, Shoshoni 30
Wyoming Indian 41, Big Piney 32
Quadrant Semifinal
Big Piney 55, Wind River 19
Rocky Mountain 62, Greybull 24
Shoshoni 46, Riverside 39
Wyoming Indian 74, St. Stephens 26
1A East
Quadrant Championship
Kaycee 55, Upton 45
Southeast 43, HEM 26
Quadrant Semifinal
Hanna-Elk Mountain 41, Rock River 29
Kaycee 58, Hulett 15
Southeast 48, Lingle-Fort Laramie 26
Upton 66, Midwest 24
1A West
Quadrant Championship
Burlington 63, Ten Sleep 26
Cokeville 63, Farson-Eden 22
Quadrant Semifinal
Burlington 71, Dubois 30
Cokeville 69, Little Snake River 41
Farson-Eden 50 Saratoga 38
Ten Sleep 26, Meeteetse 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.