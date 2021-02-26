Weather Alert

...Strong Winds Likely Today... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Locally stronger gusts are possible along Wyoming Boulevard south of Casper. * WHERE...Sweetwater, Natrona and southeastern Fremont Counties. * WHEN...Through today. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Enhanced blow over risk for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust.