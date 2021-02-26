THURSDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Campbell County 68, Thunder Basin 57

Cheyenne East 75, Laramie 58

Green River 46, Rock Springs 39

Mountain View 47, Lyman 41

2A East

Quadrant Championship

Pine Bluffs 52, Glenrock 41

Sundance 49, Big Horn 42

Quadrant Semifinal

Big Horn 57, Tongue River 54, OT

Lusk 52, Glenrock 41

Pine Bluffs 65, Wright 48

Sundance 46, Moorcroft 29

2A West

Quadrant Championship

Big Piney 70, Wind River 60

Rocky Mountain 63, Greybull 47

Quadrant Semifinal

Big Piney 64, St. Stephens 33

Greybull 49, Shoshoni 40

Rocky Mountain 73, Riverside 34

Wind River 72, Wyoming Indian 45

1A East

Quadrant Championship

Southeast 67, Guernsey-Sunrise 20

Upton 74, Kaycee 41

Quadrant Semifinal

Guernsey-Sunrise 51, Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow 43

Kaycee 54, Hulett 33

Southeast 61, Lingle-Fort Laramie 23

Upton 79, Normative Services 23

1A West

Quadrant Championship

Dubois 78, Burlington 58

Saratoga 36, Farson-Eden 24

Quadrant Semifinal

Burlington 66, Meeteetse 40

Dubois 74, Ten Sleep 52

Farson-Eden 52, Encampment 44

Saratoga 59, Cokeville 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Casper Natrona 51, Casper Kelly Walsh 34

Cheyenne East 61, Laramie 44

Green River 62, Rock Springs 60

Lander 56, Lovell 35

Lyman 36, Mountain View 25

Thunder Basin 53, Campbell County 43

2A East

Quadrant Championship

Lusk 52, Pine Bluffs 42

Sundance 40, Moorcroft 38

Quadrant Semifinal

Lusk 46, Glenrock 33

Moorcroft 56, Big Horn 31

Pine Bluffs 57, Wright 20

Sundance 48, Tongue River 31

2A West

Quadrant Championship

Rocky Mountain 50, Shoshoni 30

Wyoming Indian 41, Big Piney 32

Quadrant Semifinal

Big Piney 55, Wind River 19

Rocky Mountain 62, Greybull 24

Shoshoni 46, Riverside 39

Wyoming Indian 74, St. Stephens 26

1A East

Quadrant Championship

Kaycee 55, Upton 45

Southeast 43, HEM 26

Quadrant Semifinal

Hanna-Elk Mountain 41, Rock River 29

Kaycee 58, Hulett 15

Southeast 48, Lingle-Fort Laramie 26

Upton 66, Midwest 24

1A West

Quadrant Championship

Burlington 63, Ten Sleep 26

Cokeville 63, Farson-Eden 22

Quadrant Semifinal

Burlington 71, Dubois 30

Cokeville 69, Little Snake River 41

Farson-Eden 50 Saratoga 38

Ten Sleep 26, Meeteetse 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.

comments powered by Disqus