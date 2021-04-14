ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School girls soccer team was victorious in the first leg for the chase of the Sweetwater Cup after defeating Green River 14-1 Tuesday inside Tiger Stadium.
On a cold and chilly afternoon, Green River came into Rock Springs looking to upset the Tigers. However, with another dominant performance from both the offense and the defense, Rock Springs took control early on and never looked back.
Halfway through the first half, RSHS senior Olivia Politi opened the scoring with a rebound goal assisted by Brecken Hunsaker. Less than a minute later, the Tigers stretched their lead to 2-0 with another great rebound goal. Following a shot off the post from Karli Nelson, RSHS junior Novaleigh Moses muscled her way free and buried the ball past the goal line and into the back of the netting.
With just over 13 minutes remaining in the half, Emily Taucher connected with Kylee Knudsen on a perfectly placed pass, and she cut into the middle of the field and fired a shot right past the Green River goalkeeper. Although there were a few defenders in Knudsen’s way, the junior forward sped right past each one, found some open space, and blistered the ball into the corner of the net for a 3-0 Tiger advantage.
Moses closed out the first half scoring with her second goal of the contest, this one coming with just over six minutes remaining. After she fired a deep shot from way outside the 18-yard box, Green River’s goalkeeper came out to make a play, but with the wind and snow blowing in her face, the ball bounced between her legs and rolled into the back of the net.
Following 40 minutes of play and Rock Springs outpossessing Green River, the Tigers went into the break feeling great, not only because they were in front on the scoreboard, but because they knew that coming out to start the second half they would have the wind at their back.
Not only did the wind play a pivotal part, but the Tigers' high-powered offense took just four minutes to find their fifth goal. Knudsen scored her second goal of the contest, and Hunsaker picked up her third assist on the play.
In the 46th minute, Nelson, who had hit the post earlier in the game, found the back of the net after receiving a great cross on the far post from Carallee Weinreich.
With its lead stretched to 6-0, Rock Springs continued to hit the gas pedal. In the 48th minute, Lauren Profaizer found Taucher for her first and only goal of the contest. Taucher ripped the ball from outside the 18-yard box and right past the Wolves goalkeeper.
The Tigers scored four more goals over the next eight minutes, pushing their lead to 11-0. Weinreich, Nelson, Caroline Hamilton and Alex Moeller added points with assists from Moses, Knudsen, and Kayleigh Webb.
The final three goals for the Tigers came in the 73rd, 77th, and 78th minutes. Aubrey Yantis scored after a great give-and-go pass from Ella Brewster.
RSHS freshman Brooklin Berry then found the back of the net after firing a great one-touch shot from outside the box. Tiger freshman Kassidi Webb put through the final goal of the game for the home team, making the score 14-0.
However, in the 79th minute, Green River found the back of the net on a great shot that made it past Rock Springs goalkeeper Oakley Fuller.
Fuller, the Tigers' junior varsity net minder, replaced Moeller at halftime. The two keepers faced a total of two shots throughout 80 minutes.
On the opposing end, Rock Springs fired 27 shots, keeping Green River’s net minder quite busy.
Following the game, RSHS head coach Stephen Pyer said he was pleased with his team’s performance.
“Obviously the weather played a huge part. That whole first half with the wind and snow in our face was more about toughness and not making the little mistakes and keeping the ball in front of us. Varsity did a great job the first 30 minutes. I thought after they got their first couple of goals, the team calmed down a bit and stopped hitting the post. Overall, I just thought today was a dominant performance. Shots were falling in and we played a great well-rounded game. I even thought our possession was great throughout.”
Pyer also added that he was very pleased with Fuller’s play in net during the second half. Tuesday was the first time she had ever stepped foot on the varsity field, and to allow just one goal in on a great shot was very impressive.
Rock Springs will look to keep improving when the team hosts Natrona County on Friday at 5 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium. Green River will look to get back in the win column on Friday. The Wolves play host to Kelly Walsh with kickoff set for 3 p.m. at Wolves Stadium.