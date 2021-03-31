04-03-21 RSHS 001 - Marisol Holmes.jpg
Mari Holmes of Rock Springs drives the ball into play during Tuesday afternoon’s win over Green River.
04-03-21 RSHS 002 - Kiley Walker.jpg
Rock Springs catcher Kiley Walker makes a great catch at the plate Tuesday afternoon out at the Paul J. Wataha Field Complex. Walker led the Tigers with four hits and four runs batted in to help push Rock Springs past Green River by a score of 14-3.
04-03-21 RSHS 003 - Payten Soltis.jpg
Tiger pitcher Payten Soltis winds up before firing a bullet over home plate. Solits had a solid game on the mound Tuesday afternoon. In five innings, she allowed only three runs across on six hits. Soltis also struck out 10 Green River batters.
04-03-21 RSHS 004 - Coach Ice and Ashley Anderson.jpg
Rock Springs Tigers head coach Annette Ice, left, fist bumps Ashley Anderson after hitting a triple during Tuesday’s game against Green River. Anderson closed out the contest with one hit, two runs batted in. She scored two of the team’s 14 runs.
04-03-21 GRHS 001 - Gina Barajas.jpg
Gina Barajas of Green River sprints to first base during Tuesday’s rivalry game in Rock Springs.
04-03-21 GRHS 002 - Terryn Avery.jpg
Wolves pitcher Terryn Avery locks in before delivering a strong pitch over the plate.
04-03-21 GRHS 003 - Adara Akin.jpg
Green River infielder Adara Akin scoops up a ground ball and attempts to tag out Rock Springs runner Mari Holmes.
