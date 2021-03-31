Rock Springs catcher Kiley Walker makes a great catch at the plate Tuesday afternoon out at the Paul J. Wataha Field Complex. Walker led the Tigers with four hits and four runs batted in to help push Rock Springs past Green River by a score of 14-3.
Tiger pitcher Payten Soltis winds up before firing a bullet over home plate. Solits had a solid game on the mound Tuesday afternoon. In five innings, she allowed only three runs across on six hits. Soltis also struck out 10 Green River batters.
Rock Springs Tigers head coach Annette Ice, left, fist bumps Ashley Anderson after hitting a triple during Tuesday's game against Green River. Anderson closed out the contest with one hit, two runs batted in. She scored two of the team's 14 runs.
