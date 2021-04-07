ROCK SPRINGS -- Several wrestlers from Rock Springs High School and Top of the Rock Wrestling demonstrated their dedication in the offseason by competing at the national duals as part of Team Wyoming in Des Moines, Iowa, over Easter break.
Seniors Cash Christensen, Mason Yenney, AJ Kelly and Daniel Suazo and freshmen Broc Fletcher, Ian Dickinson, and Mathew Foster made the trip in the high school division. Fletcher, Christensen, and Kelly earned All-American honors.
Some of the future wrestlers and Top of the Rock members competing in the middle school division included Dax Shelley, Dane Arnoldi, Lincoln Young, Sam Thornhill, Teag Nacey, JJ Guillen, and Dawson Searle. Arnoldi and Thornhill came away with All-American honors in the middle school division.
Coaches thanked Trevor Christensen for his dedication and help in getting the trip organized and putting together a team from Wyoming that competed against some of the best wrestlers in the nation, including teams from Montana, Iowa, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska few.
During this year's high school season, Rock Springs finished as regional champions in its quadrant and ended the state tournament with four state placers, two state champions, and the largest freshman class ever to qualify for the state tournament.