RIVERTON -- Rock Springs' Zach Tranchitella dribbles past an opponent earlier this season. Over the weekend, the Tigers split games in Riverton and in the process secured a spot at the state tournament in Casper. RSHS got off to a great start and eliminated Cody with a 32-26 victory but then fell to Riverton in a close one by a narrow 43-41. The Tigers now head to state as the No. 4 seed in the West and will open up against the No. 1 seed, Cheyenne Central. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 12.