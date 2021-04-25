GREEN RIVER – Green River High School senior and standout swimmer Lauren Lee is taking her talents to next level after signing with Fresno Pacific University on Wednesday, April 21.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I’ve had a wonderful time here in Green River these last four years and I cannot wait to see what’s ahead.”
When asked about her choice of signing with Fresno Pacific University, Lee responded, “They have a really good education program and they are really close to the ocean. My goal is to go into marine biology and oceanography and you can’t really do that in the middle of Wyoming.”
Lee also added what set FPU apart from all the other schools is that it was important for her to go somewhere not only near the ocean, but also to attend a school that had great swimming program.
“Having both of those really helped make my choice that much easier,” she said.
Lee, who has been swimming for eight years, said she first got into the sport because of her mom.
“My mom was always persistent on having me participate in sports while growing up,” she said. “I always had to be doing something. I tried basketball and soccer and didn’t like either of those but then she brought me to swim practice and I thought this isn’t so terrible.”
After a few years of attending swim practice every night, Lee said during this time is when she began falling in love with the sport altogether.
“I really enjoyed my teammates and being in the water,” she said. “Not just that, but swimming gave me the opportunity to push myself to succeed and reach my goals. Since then, it has really helped pave the road for the rest of my life.”
When asked about her time at GRHS these last four years, Lee said her favorite memory was “definitely winning the state championship this past year.”
“This last year was really ground breaking and I feel so lucky to have been part of a team that was capable of accomplishing such a goal. I think the thing that got us there this time was that we prioritized a team environment. In the past, it felt like it was just a bunch of girls swimming, but this time around we were a team that was fighting for a state championship.”
Looking ahead, Lee said that when she gets to campus that she plans on bringing a unique type of leadership quality that over the last four years, her coach has been instilling in her.
“Swimming in Green River has implemented so many great skills in me that I plan on taking with me to the next level. My coaches really prioritized goal-setting and diligence. It was just expected that you were dedicated to the sport because if you weren’t dedicated, you weren’t going to succeed. With that in mind, I can definitely help set some great goals for the team and help them succeed in a team environment.”
Come next fall, although Lee will be a long ways from home, the soon to be Sunbird said that being on a campus where she feels comfortable is really going to help make the transition that much smoother.
“When taking my visit last month, FPU really felt like home,” she said. “I really enjoyed how the campus was so homely and that it didn’t feel like I was in a whole new city. It felt like I was somewhere where people would help me if I needed help. It really just felt like a place that I could call home and that was important to me.”