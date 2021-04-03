ROCK SPRINGS – With her entire future in front of her, Rock Springs High School senior and standout soccer player Alex Moeller is ready to take the next step.
On Thursday, April 1, Moeller signed her national letter of intent to continue her athletic career at Carroll College in Helena, Montana. While attending school, she will also be studying nursing.
“I am really excited,” she said. “It has definitely been a struggle to get to this point, especially with COVID screwing everything up, but after signing it feels more like a relief now because I know where I am going, and it feels good knowing that I have the next few years of my future set in motion.”
According to Moeller, there were two schools on her mind when it came down to making her decision. However, after just one campus visit, her decision was set.
“Before even taking the trip to Helena, I was already leaning toward attending Carroll College,” Moeller said. “But as soon as I got there, and was able to see the campus and meet with the team … I knew that was where I wanted to be.”
Not only did the campus visit go great, but Moeller said another factor that came in to play was having a family member who is a Carroll College alumni.
“Just knowing that I have family who went there and played football, I think that made the decision that much easier for me,” she said.
When asked what she plans to bring to her new team next fall, Moeller immediately responded, “definitely my competitiveness and leadership skills,”
“I feel like I’ve always had that natural ability to lead,” she said.
In 2019, the Fighting Saints finished its season with an overall record of 9-7-2. Now add Moeller to the mix, an experienced goalkeeper who has helped build and maintain a successful girls' program in Rock Springs over the last several years, it won’t be long before Carroll College head coach David Thorvilson sees that record improve.
Even with all the excitement that comes with signing on to play at the next level, the soon-to-be Saint added that playing along side all of her friends, who she has grown up and been playing with since she was 5 years old, is what she will miss the most.
“I have super mixed emotions because half of us are seniors and half are juniors,” she said. “I am supper sad knowing that I won’t be able to see some of them finish out their high school careers. Plus, realizing that this is the last year all of us will be together … it’s hard to think about.”
With all of that in mind, Moeller said the biggest goal the Tigers have is ending the year with a state championship.
“We have all the talent to accomplish that goal,” she said. “We just need to keep working hard and put the right pieces together. As far as individual goals, I am focusing on being the best captain I can be and trying to perfect as much as I can with my goal keeping before leaving.”