ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School girls soccer team continued its winning ways on Thursday after defeating Jackson 4-0 inside Tiger Stadium.
Going into the match, RSHS was looking for some payback after losing to Jackson in overtime earlier in the season at their house. Thursday’s contest was also senior night for the Tigers and getting one last win at home was at the top of their list.
Just four minutes into the start of the first half Brecken Hunsaker split the defense and while dribbling her way into the box, found Kylee Knudsen across the way for the games first goal.
Twenty five minutes later, RSHS junior Novaleigh Moses extended the Tigers lead to two. Moses capitalized on a corner kick delivered by Karli Nelson. Following a few bounces in front of the net, Moses located the ball and with a great touch, deflected it right past the Broncs goalkeeper.
Despite falling behind early on, over the next twelve minutes the Broncs did everything they could to cut into the lead, but Rock Springs’ defense wouldn’t budge. As the first horn sounded, RSHS remained in front 2-0 going into halftime.
Following a short break, it wasn’t long before the Tigers found the back of the net in the second half. Just ten minutes in, RSHS senior Olivia Politi connected with Moser for her second goal of the contest on a corner kick delivered by Kylee Knudsen. With the ball bouncing its way through the box, Politi gained possession and then found Moser who was there to clean up, cushioning the Tigers’ lead to comfortable 3-0.
With time winding down, Rock Springs kicked through its final goal of the afternoon with just four minutes remaining. Scoring her second goal of the contest was Knudsen after receiving a great pass from Corallee Weinreich on the back line. Knudsen fired the shot from just outside the 18-yard box and gave the Broncs goalkeeper zero chance to make the save.
Not only did the Tigers deliver some much wanted payback, but after 80 minutes of complete domination, RSHS outshot Jackson 14-3. Earning yet another shutout between the pipes was senior Alex Moeller.
When asked about his team’s overall performance, RSHS head coach, Stephen Pyer said he thought the game started out a little sloppy, but once they started to slow things down, the girls started to play their game.
“We have the better athletes,” he said. “We were able to out run them and out play them. Jackson did pressure us, and it was a physical game, but the girls are starting to get used to that, especially with regional’s and state coming up.”
Pyer also added that one of the team’s biggest strengths throughout the year has been fitness.
“Our fitness, our ability to run, our speed… it’s hurting the other teams. They cannot keep up with us for a full 80 minutes. After about 20 minutes in our opponents start to get tired and in the second half, we just roll them.”
Although Jackson got the best of Rock Springs earlier in the year, going into Thursday’s match, Pyer said he knew it was going to be a different game this time around.
“Having a full roster really helped,” he said. “The first time we played these guys we were missing three key players, so having a full bench really made a difference.”
In addition to having a full bench, Pyer also added that the girls were extremely motivated to pick up the win on senior night.
“Our seniors have never lost at home in all four years,” he said. “They don’t know what it’s like to lose on their home field and we didn’t want them to have to experience that today.”
With not much time to celebrate Thursday’s win, Rock Springs was forced to hop on a bus two days later and travel to Star Valley for another important conference matchup. Following a 4-0 win, the Tigers not only improved its record to 8-2 on the year, but not sit at the top of the 4A West conference.
Up next, the Tigers will travel to Evanston on Tuesday, April 27 for a matchup against the Red Devils. Kickoff for this match is set for 3 p.m.