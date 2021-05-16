EVANSTON – The Rock Springs High School girls soccer team collected its fifth consecutive 4A West Regional Championship this past weekend in Evanston after back-to-back wins over Natrona County and Kelly Walsh.
The Tigers kicked off the tournament on Friday with an 8-0 win over Natrona and then continued to keep the momentum going with a 5-1 victory over the Kelly Walsh Trojans on Saturday. Each team Rock Springs had previously beaten three times during the regular season.
Going back to Friday, the Tigers came out red out and with a ton of energy. In the first half alone, RSHS racked up five goals to take a commanding lead into halftime and never let their foot off the brakes.
Kicking off the tournament with the first goal was Karli Nelson in just the 17th minute after burying a penalty kick straight into the back of the net. Soon after, in the 26th minute, Aubrey Yantis, who had a hattrick, scored her first goal of the afternoon after picking up a great assist from Novaleigh Moses.
Exactly three minutes later, it was Yantis again finding the back of the net, this time coming in the 29th minute. The sophomore standout capitalized off of a throw in. Picking up the assist on the play was defender, Alyx Bolton.
Still not done scoring, Yantis completed her hattrick just a few seconds later to give the Tigers a commanding 4-0 lead with over ten minutes remaining in the half. Assisting Yantis on the goal was Nelson with her first of the day.
With plenty of time remaining, Rock Springs put together one last push and in the 35th minute, stuck gold again. Coming up big for the Tigers was junior forward Kylee Knudsen after receiving a great pass from Yantis near the goal. This would be the final goal of the half as Rock Springs went into the break following a dominant 5-0 performance.
Soon after the break, it wasn’t long before the Tigers found success again. Just three minutes into the start of the second half RSHS senior Olivia Politi found Emily Taucher on a corner kick who then headed the ball past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net for another Rock Springs goal.
Despite a strong effort by Natrona to rally their way back from behind, RSHS continued to turn the wheel and in the 53rd minute, it was Moses scoring her first goal of the contest. Picking up the assist was Zoe Silovich.
With time winding down, the Tigers offense pieced together one last rush and in the 69th minute, Bolton who already had an assist on the day, found the back of the net after receiving a great pass from Yantis to cement the score at 8-0.
Similar to on the field, it was the Tigers who dominated the stat sheet as well. After 80 minutes of pressuring the Mustangs defense, RSHS finished the game with 21 shots. As for the defense, Rock Springs’ goalkeeper Alex Moeller couldn’t have asked for better performance from her back line as Natrona was held shotless the entire way.
Not long after coming off a dominant start to the tournament, the Tigers reign continued Saturday. Despite finding themselves in unfamiliar territory after Kelly Walsh found themselves with a 1-0 lead just eight minutes in, the Tigers quickly gathered themselves and in the 14th minute, Taucher tied the game at 1-1 after receiving a great pass from Knudsen.
Just over ten minutes later, RSHS took its first lead of the game after Yantis connected with Nelson for another Tiger tally. After coming off a hattrick performance just a day earlier, the sophomore forward continued to shine as she found Nelson at the back post for what would be the final goal of the half. Even more importantly, Nelson’s goal allowed Rock Springs to come out of halftime not only well-rested, but also holding onto a one-goal lead.
Following the break, Kelly Walsh came out to start the second half looking to strike back. However, just two minutes in it was the Tigers capitalizing yet again as Politi found Brecken Hunsaker on a great cross for her first goal of the contest. Not only was it a great pass from Politi, but Hunsaker’s finish was replay worthy as she muscled her way past a few defenders and headed the ball in for the goal.
Despite being down 3-1, Kelly Walsh continued to fight back. The Trojans contained the Tigers for as long as they could but in the 49th minute, Rock Springs’ offense proved to be too much as Hunsaker found the back of the net for a second time. Picking up the assist on the play was Taucher after delivering a perfect thru ball over the top.
Five minutes later, putting on the finishing touch was Moses after scoring the team’s fifth and final goal. The junior forward received a great drop back pass from Hunsaker who finished then finished the shot at the far post to put it past the keeper.
With the win, the Tigers not only claimed its fifth consecutive regional championship, but in the process, locked up the No. 1 seed in the West going into the state tournament next week.
Following back-to-back outstanding performances, RSHS head coach Stephen Pyer said he couldn’t be happier for his squad.
“These girls came out ready to play each day and put on a great show,” he said. “The energy we played with was unmatched and it proves just how eager this team is to compete for a state title. I’m so proud of each and every individual. These girls went out and earned it.”
Up next, the No. 1-ranked Tigers will travel to Cheyenne for the start of the state tournament. Rock Springs opens up play on Thursday, May 20 against No. 4-ranked Cheyenne East. Kickoff for this match is set for 11 a.m.