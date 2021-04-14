RSHS 002 - Hudson Conrad 2.jpg
Tigers goalkeeper Hudson Conrad dropkicks the ball deep down field during Tuesday's win in Tiger Stadium. Conrad played a strong game between the pipes and held Green River scoreless throughout. Rock Springs now improves to 4-2 on the season and will look to keep its win streak going when Natrona County comes to town on Friday, April 16. Friday's contest between the two will be held at Rock Springs Junior High School with kickoff set for 3 p.m. 
Brayden Davies of Rock Springs sends a pass through a couple of Wolves defenders. 
Jesus Duarte of Rock Springs looks for an open teammate before throwing the ball back into play. 
Rock Springs' Brandon Hernandez puts a great touch on the ball before making his next move. 
Braxton Cordova of Green River does his best to get around Rock Springs defender Conner Panzer during Tuesday's game inside Tiger Stadium. 
Korbin Arnell of Green River and Joe Montes of Rock Springs battle for possession during Tuesday's contest. The Tigers went on to defeat the Wolves 2-0 to capture the first leg of the Sweetwater Cup. 
GRHS senior Jachob Fuss finds some open space and dribbles down field. 
Oran Watts-Pavey of Green River winds up for corner kick during Tuesday's loss in Rock Springs. With the loss, GRHS falls to 1-5 on the year. The Wolves will look to find their way back in the win column on Friday, April 16, when Green River hosts Kelly Walsh at 5 p.m. inside Wolves Stadium. 
