Tigers make strong statement

04-03-21 RSHS 001 - Politi.jpg
Rock Springs High School senior Olivia Politi strides down field with the ball while looking to make a play during Friday's home opener against Star Valley. The Tigers went on to defeat the Braves 10-1. 
04-03-21 RSHS 002 - Hunsaker.jpg
Brecken Hunsaker of Rock Springs makes a strong move past a Star Valley defender. After a full 90 minutes of play, Hunsaker put three goals in the back of the net. 
04-03-21 RSHS 003 - Brewster.jpg
Freshman defender Ella Brewster of Rock Springs kicks the ball away from the goal and out of the defensive zone Friday against Star Valley. The Tigers defense held the Braves to only one shot all game. 
04-03-21 RSHS 006 - Knudsen.jpg
Forward Kylee Knudsen of Rock Springs makes a strong run down the sidelines and rips a shot on net during Friday's game against Star Valley. Knudsen finished the contest with two goals to help lead the Tigers to a commanding win. 
04-03-21 RSHS 004 - Willoughby.jpg
RSHS senior Amrey Willoughby looks for an open teammate before throwing the ball in. 
04-03-21 RSHS 005 - Weinreich.jpg
Corallee Weinreich of Rock Springs holds her ground and doesn't allow a Star Valley forward to move the ball up field. 
