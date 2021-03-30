Tigers make strong statement

Rock Springs High School senior Olivia Politi strides down field with the ball while looking to make a play during Friday's home opener against Star Valley. The Tigers went on to defeat the Braves 10-1.
Freshman defender Ella Brewster of Rock Springs kicks the ball away from the goal and out of the defensive zone Friday against Star Valley. The Tigers defense held the Braves to only one shot all game.
Forward Kylee Knudsen of Rock Springs makes a strong run down the sidelines and rips a shot on net during Friday's game against Star Valley. Knudsen finished the contest with two goals to help lead the Tigers to a commanding win.