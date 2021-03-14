Rock Springs senior Alan Martinez powers his way past a defender while driving to the rim earlier this season. Over the weekend, the Tigers season came to end after losing back-to-back games at the state tournament in Casper. On Friday, RSHS squared off against Cheyenne Central and fell to the Indians by a score of 67-46. Soon after, Riverton eliminated Rock Springs from contention after coming away with a 45-33 victory over the Tigers. Cheyenne Central later went on to win the 4A boys state championship with a win over Thunder Basin.