ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School girls’ soccer team improved to 3-2 on the season after defeating conference foe Evanston, 6-0, on Tuesday afternoon in Rock Springs.
On what was a cold and chilly day in Tiger Stadium, it wasn’t long before Rock Springs started to heat up. Six minutes into the contest, Alyx Bolton found Emily Taucher inside the goal box on a perfectly placed corner kick to give the home team an early one-goal lead.
Two minutes later, Taucher found RSHS junior Kyle Knudsen cutting down field. After speeding her way past a few Red Devil defenders, Knudsen ripped a shot right past Evanston’s goalkeeper for a 2-0 advantage.
Evanston did its best to contain the Tigers offense. However, 12 minutes after scoring her first goal of the contest, Taucher again found the back of the net. In the 18th minute, off of a corner kick, RSHS senior Zoe Silovich connected with Taucher for her second header of the contest.
Just over 20 minutes later, with time winding down, RSHS freshman Ella Brewster found Karli Nelson cutting down the sidelines for her first goal of the contest. Nelson’s shot looked to be going wide, but after a diving attempt, the ball was placed just out of the reach of Evanston’s goalkeeper and rolled into the side of the netting.
Nelson’s tally would be the final goal of the first half, but with a commanding 4-0 lead, Rock Springs went into the break feeling confident.
Similar to the start of the game, it wasn’t long before Rock Springs found the back of the net in the second half. Four minutes into the start of the second half, RSHS junior Novaleigh Moses maneuvered her way past a few defenders and with her left foot, fired the ball from just outside the 18-yard box and sent her shot to the far post and across the goal line.
The final tally of the contest came in the 60th minute after RSHS freshman Kassidi Webb found Silovich for her first and only goal of the afternoon. Soon after, Rock Springs players walked off the field celebrating a 6-0 victory and with the win, improved its record to above .500 on the season.
Despite Evanston doing everything in the team's power to cut into the Tigers' lead, the Rock Springs defense had other plans and held the Red Devils to just one shot all afternoon. Tuesday's game was the second time in back-to-back performances of holding their opponent to just a single shot.
As for Rock Springs, the Tigers constantly kept Evanston’s goalkeeper on her toes. RSHS finished the contest with 19 shots and possessed the ball on Evanston’s side of the field most of the afternoon.
“Overall, I thought as the game went on, the team played better,” RSHS head coach Stephen Pyer said. “Evanston came out a little more physical than what we thought. They played a deep line and didn’t really allow us to play many through balls. So the goals we did come by came from corners or set-up plays from around the 18-yard box.”
Although the final score came out to be 6-0, Pyer added that the score could easily have been higher.
“We hit about four posts throughout the game,” he said.
On another positive note, after getting out to a strong lead early on, Pyer said he was able to put in many of his underclassmen for the final 10 minutes.
“It’s always great when you can get the younger girls in and give them the opportunity to gain some valuable experience,” he said.
Up next, Rock Springs will look to keep improving its record when the Tigers host Green River at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, inside Tiger Stadium.