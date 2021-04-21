ROCK SPRRINGS – The Rock Springs High School girls softball team defeated Green River for a second time this season Tuesday afternoon and came away with a 14-4 victory over the Wolves.
The Tigers stormed out to 11-4 lead eight runs in the second inning and never looked back. Rock Springs’ offense continued to push the score with two more runs in the third, followed by one final score in the bottom of the fifth.
Despite surrendering three runs in the top of the second, the Tigers defense quickly collected themselves, not giving up a single run throughout the rest of the contest. Ashley Anderson started on the mound for RSHS. Throughout three innings, Anderson allowed four runs across on seven hits. She also collected seven strikeouts. Payten Soltis replaced Anderson in the top of the fourth inning. Throughout two innings, Soltis allowed zero runs, zero hits, walked two, and struck out three.
As for the Tigers offense, RSHS racked up a total of 14 hits and 11 runs batted in. Kennedy Shassetz recorded a team-high three RBIs. In the bottom of the second, Shassetz doubled on a ground ball, allowing Ava Erramouspe and Chloe Butcher to race across home plate. One inning later, Shassetz grounded out, but in the process she allowed Holmes to score, giving the Tigers a commanding 12-4 advantage.
Coming in right behind Shassetz in the RBI department was Ava Erramouspe and Marisol Holmes. Both players recorded two each over the course of four at bats. Holmes brought in her first run in bottom of the first inning after grounding out to Green Rivers’ shortstop. Anderson raced across home plate to tie the game at 1-1. One inning later, Holmes singled in the bottom of the second, allowing Joslyn Arrants time to score. Arrants’ run would be the game-winning run, pushing the Tigers in front 5-4.
Erramouspe recorded her first RBI in the bottom of the second. With two runners on, Erramouspe lined one out for a double, allowing both Anderson and Holmes to score. Of the team’s 11 RBIs, Butcher, Soltis, Anderson and Kiley Walker were the final Tigers to record one.
Of the 14 hits, Holmes led the team with three. Ava Erramsouspe, Soltis, Anderson, and Kiley Walker each recorded two. Butcher, Shassetz, and Arrants finished with one.
Lily Duncan and Terryn Avery split time on the mound for Green River. Throughout 2.2 innings, Duncan allowed three runs across on five hits. As for Avery's record, Rock Springs connected for 11 runs on nine hits.
On the offensive side, GRHS racked up seven hits and four RBIs. Kaylee Carson led the way for the Wolves. In three plate appearances, Carson finished with two hits and two RBIs. Shelby Carson and Lani Blaylock each brought in one run.
Up next, both Green River and Rock Springs will travel to Casper for a pair of weekend games. On Friday, April 23, RSHS will take on Kelly Walsh beginning at 3 p.m. The Wolves will face Natrona County at 3 p.m. On Saturday, April 24, the Tigers will face Natrona County beginning at 10 a.m. Green River will then take on Kelly Walsh at 10 a.m.