ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School softball team hosted cross-country rival Green River for the first time this season Tuesday afternoon at the Paul J. Wataha Field Complex.
Although visitors struck first early, the Tigers stayed collected. In the bottom of the first inning, RSHS took its first lead of the day and never looked back. After five innings, the Tigers walked off the field celebrating a 14-3 victory.
After giving up one run in the top of the first inning, RSHS came out swinging. In the first inning alone, the Tigers took a commanding 5-1 lead and over the next three innings, extended the lead to double digits after scoring nine more. As the game approached the top of the fifth inning, Green River needed two more runs to keep the contest going. However, Rock Springs’ pitcher Payten Soltis quickly put the game away.
In three at bats, Soltis allowed only one base runner before forcing a ground out, strike out, and catching a base runner trying to steal second to end the game. In pitching a complete game, Soltis closed out the contest with 10 total strikeouts and giving up only three runs on six hits.
Leading the way for the Tigers offense was junior Kiley Walker. In four at bats, Walker finished with four hits, four runs batted in, and one scored run. The Rock Springs catcher singled in the first inning, singled again in the second, and singled twice more in the fourth.
Going down the line, Ashley Anderson, Alizabeth Hammontree, Chloe Butcher, and Kennedy Shassetz of Rock Springs also record one or more RBIs Tuesday afternoon. Anderson and Hammontree both drove in two runs, while Butcher and Shassetz each drove in one.
With 14 runs on the day, there were lots of hits to go around. Behind Walker’s four, Hammontree came in second on the team with three hits, followed by Eva Erramouspe, Marisol Holmes, Anderson, Shassetz, and Butcher, all with two. Joslyn Arrants, Abbie Erramouspe, and Soltis each recorded one hit.
When asked about Tuesday’s big win, Tigers’ sophomore infielder Ashley Anderson responded, “I thought today went well she said. We had to switch up a few things because they (Green River) switched pitchers a few times but we made it work and used it to the best of our advantage. Throughout the game we were able to do a lot of good things and try out some new stuff that we’ve been practicing over the last couple of weeks.”
Like all other high school sports in Rock Springs, when it comes to playing Green River, Anderson said the rivalry is just as strong between both schools despite softball being a newly sanctioned sport.
“Growing up and playing league, we always played Green River,” Anderson said. “When we were little playing travel ball, it has always been a big deal playing them. Just because this is the first year of softball being a school sanctioned sport, that rivalry is going to continue to grow and get stronger.”
Following the victory, Rock Springs improved to 2-1 on the season and looked to stay in the win column when the Tigers travel to Worland on Friday for another important conference matchup.