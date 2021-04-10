WORLAND – The Rock Springs High School varsity softball team traveled to Worland on Friday and defeated the Warriors, 12-1.
Following a slow first inning from both sides, Rock Springs’ offense finally found their groove in the top of the second inning and took a 2-0 lead. Over the next three innings, the Tigers continued to stay hot and added four more runs in taking a 6-1 lead into the top of the sixth inning. In the final inning of play, despite being out to a comfortable lead, RSHS continued to hit the gas pedal and connected for six more runs before securing a 12-1 conference victory on the road.
In addition to the Tigers' bats being hot, Rock Springs’ pitching had a lot to do with Friday’s success. Picking up the win on the mound was RSHS freshman Payten Soltis. In a complete game, Soltis allowed only one across on three hits. She finished the game with 14 strikeouts and just one error.
As for the Tiger offense, getting her team on the board first was Kennedy Shassetz. With just one out in the top of the second inning, Shassetz hit a triple which allowed Chloe Butcher to race in and give the Tigers a 1-0 advantage. Soon after, Abbie Erramouspe singled out to right field, allowing Shassetz to score and extend the lead.
One inning later, following a triple from Mari Holmes, Solits stepped to the plate and on a full count singled to first base. This allowed Holmes to score the only run of the inning. After being held scoreless over the next two, Rock Springs found their rhythm in the top of the fifth.
With zero outs and Soltis at the plate yet again, she dug in for another single, which allowed Kiley Walker time to race in and give the Tigers a comfortable 4-1 lead. Two batters later, with two runners on, Butcher grounded out but it allowed Holmes to score. Sitting at two outs, Soltis, who was stuck at third base, scored the final run of the fifth inning after another run batted in single from Erramouspe.
In the final inning, RSHS sophomore Ashley Anderson set the tone after connecting for a double deep into centerfield. Two batters later and with Anderson at third, Homes singled on a ground ball allowing Anderson to race in for the 7-1 lead.
Erramouspe, who had two RBIs on the day, connected for her third single and brought in Holmes from third. Soon after, Soltis increased the Tigers' lead to eight after stealing home.
Even with two outs on the board, Rock Springs wasn’t finished. Stepping in to bat next was Shassetz, who doubled on a line drive deep to centerfield allowing both Erramouspe and Butcher to score. Two batters later, Joselyn Arrants singled and drove in Shassetz for the team's final run of the afternoon.
With the entire offense pitching in, Abbie Erramouspe led the way in the hits department for Rock Springs with four. Holmes and Soltis came in right behind her with three. Ava Erramouspe, Shassetz, Arrants, and Anderson all finished with two, and Walker closed out her day with one.
With a total of 11 RBIs, Shassetz finished with a team-high three, followed by two from Butcher, Soltis and Abbie Erramouspe. Anderson, Walker, and Eva Erramouspe each collected one.
Following the blowout win over Worland, Rock Springs didn't have much time to celebrate as the team got back on the bus and traveled to Cody for a game on Saturday. In another tough day full of competition, Cody jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. After five innings, the final score was a 16-4 win for the Fillies.
Up next, the 3-2 Tigers will look to get back in the win column when Rock Springs hosts Green River starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 15.