The Rock Springs High School girls soccer team went 3-0 in Cheyenne over the weekend to win its first ever 4A state championship in program history. After getting past Cheyenne East and Jackson in the first two rounds, the Tigers defeated Thunder Basin 2-0 in the championship match Saturday afternoon. 

 Rocket Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

