Jachob Fuss of Green River drives to the rim for a layup earlier this season. Over the weekend, Fuss and the Wolves traveled to Casper for the start of the 4A state tournament. However, after two tough losses, Green River's season quickly came to an end. The Wolves opened up play on Friday facing off against a talented Thunder Basin team. Following a 46-24 loss to the Bolts, GRHS tried to find its way back in the win column but were eliminated after falling short to Cheyenne Central 67-45 on Saturday.