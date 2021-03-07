03-10-21 GR Girls Bball - Megan Counts.jpg
Megan Counts of Green River muscles her way to the rim during a home game earlier this season. After being crowned 4A Southwest Regional champs this past weekend, Green River will go into the state tournament as the No. 2 seed in the west. The Wolves open up tournament play on Friday, March 12 against No. 3 ranked Cheyenne Central at 9 a.m. in Casper. To earn the No. 2 seed, GRHS defeated Jackson 59-30 and later knocked off Star Valley 34-25 in the regional championship. 

 Rocket Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna
