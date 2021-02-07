...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. The strongest gusts
are expected east and south of Rock Springs.
* WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles, including along
Interstate 80.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts along US 30 from Granger through
Kemmerer will range from 35 to 45 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are traveling I-80, especially between Rock Springs and
the Carbon County line, be prepared for sudden crosswinds.
&&