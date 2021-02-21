3A Southwest Regional Tournament Results – Green River (Second place overall)
Friday, February 19
106
Axel Mackinnon – 4th Place
Quarterfinal – won in sudden victory over Malachi Patters, Star Valley (7-5)
Semifinal – Kale Knezovich, Green River, won by no contest over Axel Mackinnon
Cons. Semi – Bye
3rd Place Match – Bridger Smith, Star Valley, won by decision over Axel Mackinnon (8-2)
106
Kale Knezovich – 1st Place
Quarterfinal – Bye
Semifinal – won by no contest over Axel Mackinnon
1st Place Match – won by decision over Kazen Siler, Lyman (7-0)
113
Dominic Martinez – 2nd Place
Quarterfinal – Bye
Semifinal – won by fall over Porter Merritt, Star Valley (3:12)
1st Place Match – Sefton Douglass, Lyman, won by major decision over Dominic Martinez (10-1)
113
Jacob Cook – Place is unknown
Quarterfinal – Sefton Douglass, Lyman, won by fall over Jacob Cook, Green River (2:48)
Cons. Round 1 – Bye
Cons. Semi – Porter Merritt, Star Valley, won by major decision over Jacob Cook (9-1)
120
Nick Weipert – 4th Place
Semifinal – Thomas Dalton, Green River, won by no contest over Nick Weipert
3rd Place Match – Raf Greene, Star Valley, won by fall over Nick Weipert (3:39)
120
Thomas Dalton – 1st Place
Semifinal – won by no contest over Nick Weipert, Green River
1st Place Match – won by decision over Waylon Nelson, Star Valley (4-2)
126
Ethan Guzman – 4th Place
Quarterfinal – Jacob Guild, Star Valley, won by fall over Ethan Guzman (3:18)
Cons. Round 1 – Bye
Cons. Semi – won by decision over Sean Rogers, Lyman (9-2)
3rd Place Match – Kal Burk, Star Valley, won by fall over Ethan Guzman (0:52)
126
Kade Flores – 2nd Place
Quarterfinal – Bye
Semifinal – won by fall over Sean Rogers, Lyman (0:52)
1st Place Match – Jacob Guild, Star Valley, won by decision over Kade Flores (6-3)
132
Jaxxson Gomez – 3rd Place
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Paxton Garner, Lyman (3:44)
Semifinal – Conner Todd, Green River, won by no contest over Jaxxson Gomez
Cons. Semi – won by decision over Gus Roden, Mountain View (3-2)
3rd Place Match – won by decision over Jacob Isaacson, Star Valley (3-1)
132
Conner Todd – 1st Place
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Brailen Potter, Mountain View (0:19)
Semifinal – won by no contest over Jaxxson Gomez
1st Place Match – won by decision over Kaleb Fila (4-2)
138
Hunter Davis – 4th Place
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Jared Rogers, Lyman (1:24)
Semifinal – Winston Green, Star Valley, won by decision over Hunter Davis (8-7)
Cons. Semi – won by decision over Jarrit Hood, Lyman (10-5)
3rd Place Match – Joseph Naef, Star Valley, won by decision over Hunter Davis (9-2)
145
Brett Stanton – 4th Place
Quarterfinal – won by decision over Tyson Muir, Mountain View (12-6)
Semifinal – Braxton Sabey, Lyman, won by major decision over Brett Stanton (11-1)
Cons. Semi – won by major decision over Carson Eardley, Mountain View (9-0)
3rd Place Match – Xavier Jirak, Star Valley, won by fall over Brett Stanton (2:43)
152
Zach Weipert – 2nd Place
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Jesse Leavitt, Star Valley (0:55)
Semifinal – won by fall over Morgan Hatch, Lyman (4:56)
1st Place Match – Haze Child, Star Valley, won by decision over Zach Weipert (6-0)
160
Alexzander Hudson – Place is unknown
Quarterfinal – Joseph Thompson, Star Valley, won by fall over Alexzander Hudson (0:30)
Cons. Round 1 – Bye
Cons. Semi – Jean Nelson, Lyman, won by fall over Alexzander Hudson (0:54)
170
Max Orr – 2nd Place
Semifinal – won by fall over Daniel Harris, Mountain View (5:10)
1st Place Match – Harrison Hoopes, Star Valley, won by technical fall over Max Orr (16-0)
182
Tyler Waters – 4th Place
Semifinal – Zachary Patterson, Star Valley, won by fall over Tyler Waters (0:33)
3rd Place Match – Taggart Heward, Star Valley, won by fall over Tyler Waters (1:33)
195
Michael Cynova – 2nd Place
Semifinal – won by fall over Colter Bindl, Mountain View (1:05)
1st Place Match – Tony Mickelson, Star Valley, won by fall over Michael Cynova (5:09)
220
Deylin Miller – 1st Place
Quarterfinal – won by fall over Tyler Covolo, Lyman (1:07)
Semifinal – won by fall over Aiden Crook, Star Valley (3:54)
1st Place Match – won by fall over Kysen Hebdon, Star Valley (2:23)