3A Southwest Regional Tournament Results – Green River (Second place overall)

Friday, February 19

 106

Axel Mackinnon – 4th Place

Quarterfinal – won in sudden victory over Malachi Patters, Star Valley (7-5)

Semifinal – Kale Knezovich, Green River, won by no contest over Axel Mackinnon

Cons. Semi – Bye

3rd Place Match – Bridger Smith, Star Valley, won by decision over Axel Mackinnon (8-2)

106

Kale Knezovich – 1st Place

Quarterfinal – Bye

Semifinal – won by no contest over Axel Mackinnon

1st Place Match – won by decision over Kazen Siler, Lyman (7-0)

113

Dominic Martinez – 2nd Place

Quarterfinal – Bye

Semifinal – won by fall over Porter Merritt, Star Valley (3:12)

1st Place Match – Sefton Douglass, Lyman, won by major decision over Dominic Martinez (10-1)

113

Jacob Cook – Place is unknown

Quarterfinal – Sefton Douglass, Lyman, won by fall over Jacob Cook, Green River (2:48)

Cons. Round 1 – Bye

Cons. Semi – Porter Merritt, Star Valley, won by major decision over Jacob Cook (9-1)

120

Nick Weipert – 4th Place

Semifinal – Thomas Dalton, Green River, won by no contest over Nick Weipert

3rd Place Match – Raf Greene, Star Valley, won by fall over Nick Weipert (3:39)

120

Thomas Dalton – 1st Place

Semifinal – won by no contest over Nick Weipert, Green River

1st Place Match – won by decision over Waylon Nelson, Star Valley (4-2)

126

Ethan Guzman – 4th Place

Quarterfinal – Jacob Guild, Star Valley, won by fall over Ethan Guzman (3:18)

Cons. Round 1 – Bye

Cons. Semi – won by decision over Sean Rogers, Lyman (9-2)

3rd Place Match – Kal Burk, Star Valley, won by fall over Ethan Guzman (0:52)

126

Kade Flores – 2nd Place

Quarterfinal – Bye

Semifinal – won by fall over Sean Rogers, Lyman (0:52)

1st Place Match – Jacob Guild, Star Valley, won by decision over Kade Flores (6-3)

132

Jaxxson Gomez – 3rd Place

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Paxton Garner, Lyman (3:44)

Semifinal – Conner Todd, Green River, won by no contest over Jaxxson Gomez

Cons. Semi – won by decision over Gus Roden, Mountain View (3-2)

3rd Place Match – won by decision over Jacob Isaacson, Star Valley (3-1)

132

Conner Todd – 1st Place

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Brailen Potter, Mountain View (0:19)

Semifinal – won by no contest over Jaxxson Gomez

1st Place Match – won by decision over Kaleb Fila (4-2)

138

Hunter Davis – 4th Place

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Jared Rogers, Lyman (1:24)

Semifinal – Winston Green, Star Valley, won by decision over Hunter Davis (8-7)

Cons. Semi – won by decision over Jarrit Hood, Lyman (10-5)

3rd Place Match – Joseph Naef, Star Valley, won by decision over Hunter Davis (9-2)

145

Brett Stanton – 4th Place

Quarterfinal – won by decision over Tyson Muir, Mountain View (12-6)

Semifinal – Braxton Sabey, Lyman, won by major decision over Brett Stanton (11-1)

Cons. Semi – won by major decision over Carson Eardley, Mountain View (9-0)

3rd Place Match – Xavier Jirak, Star Valley, won by fall over Brett Stanton (2:43)

152

Zach Weipert – 2nd Place

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Jesse Leavitt, Star Valley (0:55)

Semifinal – won by fall over Morgan Hatch, Lyman (4:56)

1st Place Match – Haze Child, Star Valley, won by decision over Zach Weipert (6-0)

160

Alexzander Hudson – Place is unknown

Quarterfinal – Joseph Thompson, Star Valley, won by fall over Alexzander Hudson (0:30)

Cons. Round 1 – Bye

Cons. Semi – Jean Nelson, Lyman, won by fall over Alexzander Hudson (0:54)

170

Max Orr – 2nd Place

Semifinal – won by fall over Daniel Harris, Mountain View (5:10)

1st Place Match – Harrison Hoopes, Star Valley, won by technical fall over Max Orr (16-0)

182

Tyler Waters – 4th Place

Semifinal – Zachary Patterson, Star Valley, won by fall over Tyler Waters (0:33)

3rd Place Match – Taggart Heward, Star Valley, won by fall over Tyler Waters (1:33)

195

Michael Cynova – 2nd Place

Semifinal – won by fall over Colter Bindl, Mountain View (1:05)

1st Place Match – Tony Mickelson, Star Valley, won by fall over Michael Cynova (5:09)

220

Deylin Miller – 1st Place

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Tyler Covolo, Lyman (1:07)

Semifinal – won by fall over Aiden Crook, Star Valley (3:54)

1st Place Match – won by fall over Kysen Hebdon, Star Valley (2:23)

