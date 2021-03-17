Kansas state Reps. Stephanie Byers, left, D-Wichita, and Brandon Woodard, D-Lenexa, confer during as a Senate committee considers a bill they oppose to ban transgender students from participating in girls' or women's school sports on Tuesday, March 16, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Byers is the first elected transgender state lawmaker in Kansas, and Woodard was one of the first two openly gay or lesbian lawmakers.