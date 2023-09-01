LARAMIE — Kevin McKinney sat calmly at table five in the University of Wyoming’s Wildcatter Stadium Club and Suites last month, positioned directly across from Cowboys defensive end Sabastian Harsh.

The two chatted back and forth over lunch, enjoying barbecue pork sliders and an assortment of cannolis. UW coach Craig Bohl approached the podium in the middle of the room and addressed the crowd at the school’s annual football media day.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus