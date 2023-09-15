Daniel Davis mug

Daniel Davis

Danny Davis has covered the University of Texas football team for the Austin American-Statesman since 2016. He weighs in on what University of Wyoming fans can expect during Saturday’s matchup between the Cowboys and Longhorns.

How much momentum is this Texas team playing with after upsetting Alabama on the road in Tuscaloosa?

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus