Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Strong Gusty Winds...and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds...will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 16 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&