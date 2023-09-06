McCall Hogge, Western Wyoming soccer

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College women’s soccer team team fell just one spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division-I rankings after suffering their first loss of the season this past weekend.

The Lady Mustangs are now ranked 13th in the country after going 1-1-1 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, from Sept. 2-3. 

