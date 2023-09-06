ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College women’s soccer team team fell just one spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division-I rankings after suffering their first loss of the season this past weekend.
The Lady Mustangs are now ranked 13th in the country after going 1-1-1 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, from Sept. 2-3.
Western Wyoming finished in a 2-2 draw to Spokane Falls Community College on Friday, Sept. 2. Against North Idaho College on Saturday, Sept. 3, the Lady Mustangs pulled out the 2-1 victory. Later in the day, however, Western Wyoming would suffer its first loss of the season to Peninsula Community College, 3-1.
“We lost to a very good team from Peninsula College,” said head coach Brady Baldwin. “It was our second game of the day and third game in two days. We made a few mistakes, but it’s something we can work on in practice. We need to continue to work on finishing and on our set pieces.”
The Lady Mustangs currently have a 6-1-2 record and are scheduled to play against Division-II No. 5-ranked Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska, on Friday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m.
On Sunday, Sept. 10, Western Wyoming is scheduled to play Indian Hills Community College at 10 a.m. in Ottumwa, Iowa.
“WE are playing two quality teams this weekend and have challenged the girls to step up and make sure their work rate on the field increases this weekend,” Baldwin noted.
“The loss was tough to take, but they know we are playing good teams, and if they want to win, we have to play a full 90 minutes and not have any letdowns. We are going to try a few people in some different positions this weekend to get ready for region games the following weekend.”
The Lady Mustangs will begin Region IX action on Sept. 15 when they face Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne at 3:30 p.m. and will then travel to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to take on Western Nebraska Community College on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.
Western Wyoming will have its first pair of home games the following weekend on Sept. 22-23 when they take on Central Wyoming College and Northwest College at Rock Springs Junior High School.
