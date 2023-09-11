The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers placed third among three teams at the Lyman Invite swimming and diving meet on Saturday, Sept. 9.
LYMAN – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers placed third among three teams at the Lyman Invite swimming and diving meet on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The Lady Tigers totaled 95 points. Lyman High School won their own swim meet, totaling 160 points. Kemmerer High School placed second with 151 points.
Below are the top three finishes from all 12 of the events on Saturday, Sept. 9.
200-yard medley relay
200-yard freestyle
200-yard IM
50-yard freestyle
1-meter diving
100-yard butterfly
100-yard freestyle
500-yard freestyle
200-yard freestyle relay
100-yard backstroke
100-yard breaststroke
400-yard freestyle relay
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.