RSHS Swimming

The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers placed third among three teams at the Lyman Invite swimming and diving meet on Saturday, Sept. 9.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

LYMAN – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers placed third among three teams at the Lyman Invite swimming and diving meet on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Lady Tigers totaled 95 points. Lyman High School won their own swim meet, totaling 160 points. Kemmerer High School placed second with 151 points. 

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus