GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Lady Wolves won their swimming and diving meet on Saturday, Sept. 16, totaling a team score of 441 points.
The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers also participated in the meet, finishing sixth with a team score of 137.
Rawlins High School placed second with a team score of 161, Lyman High School placed third with a team score of 146, Evanston High School finished fourth with a team score of 143, Kemmerer High School finished fifth with a team score of 139 and Riverton High School finished seventh with 129 points.
Below are the top three results from each of the 12 events on Saturday.
200-yard medley relay
Green River (Alayna Kellhofer, Brianna Uhrig, Tavia Arnell and Ivory Neher) — 2:02.19
Green River (Peyton Murray, Kaylin Uhrig, Madison Moffat, Emilee Barnes) — 2:06.68
Rawlins (Allie Johansson, Maddy Morkert, Isabella Chavez and Ava Westfall) — 2:09.29
200-yard freestyle
Haley Clevenger, Green River — 2:08.45
Emilee Barnes, Green River — 2:14.44
Courtney Clark, Green River — 2:16.24
200-yard IM
Tavia Arnell, Green River — 2:15.89
Brianna Uhrig, Green River — 2:33.46
Hayden Hewitt, Lyman — 2:39.25
50-yard freestyle
Tanith Smith, Green River — 25.86
Emry Hamblin, Rock Springs — 26.14
Allie Johansson, Rawlins — 26.79
1-meter diving
Anna Sorensen, Rock Springs — 228.25
Rachel Johnson, Evanston — 199.30
Hanna Walker, Kemmerer — 174.10
100-yard butterfly
Isabella Chavez, Rawlins — 1:09.90
Breanna Van Etten, Green River — 1:13.35
Ellie Mandros, Green River — 1:16.76
100-yard freestyle
Allie Johansson, Rawlins — 1:00.33
Hailey Luth, Green River — 1:01.07
Peyton Murray, Green River — 1:02.84
500-yard freestyle
Tavia Arnell, Green River — 5:35.45
Haley Clevenger, Green River — 5:48.82
Courtney Clark, Green River — 5:58.61
200-yard freestyle relay
Green River (Tanith Smith, Hailey Luth, Haley Clevenger and Courtney Clark) — 1:49.41