GRHS Swimming

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Lady Wolves won their swimming and diving meet on Saturday, Sept. 16, totaling a team score of 441 points.

The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers also participated in the meet, finishing sixth with a team score of 137.

