GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Lady Wolves won its fall invitational swimming and diving meet over the weekend and the home team came out on top on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The Lady Wolves won with a team score of 397 points with 17 top-three finishes. Two Green River relay teams finished Nos. 1 and 2 in the 200-yard medley relay, No. 1 in the 200-yard freestyle, No. 1 in the 200-yard IM, Nos. 1 and 3 in the 50-yard freestyle, No. 3 in 1-meter diving, Nos. 1 and 3 in 100-yard butterfly, No. 1 in 100-yard freestyle, Nos. 1 and 3 in 500-yard freestyle, No. 2 in 200-yard freestyle relay, No. 3 in 100-yard backstroke, Nos. 1 and 2 in 100-yard breaststroke and No. 1 in 400-yard freestyle relay.
Cheyenne East High School placed second with 188 points, Rawlins High School finished third with 145 points, Kemmerer High School finished fourth with 144 points, Evanston High School finished fifth with 119 points, Lyman High School finished sixth with 94 points, Natrona County High School seventh with 88 points, Rock Springs High School finished eighth with 87 points and the swim team from Sublette County finished ninth with 73 points.
Rock Springs had three top-three finishes. One in the 50-yard freestyle, one in 1-meter diving and another in the 100-yard backstroke.
During the pre-invite, on Friday, Green River also claimed the top spot with a team score of 340 points. Jackson Hole High School finished with 298, Cheyenne East had 146, Kemmerer had 123, Rawlins had 110, Evanston had 94, Rock Springs had 90, Riverton High School had 75, Lyman with 53 and Natrona County had 47 points.
Below are the top three finishes from all 12 of the events on Saturday, Sept. 2.
200-yard medley relay
Green River (Tanith Smith, Brianna Uhrig, Tavia Arnell and Courtney Clark) – 2:02.52
Green River (Ivory Neher, Kaylin Uhrig, Breanna Van Etten and Emilee Barnes) – 2:08.21
Rawlins (Allie Johansson, Maddy Morkert, Isabella Chavez and Ava Westfall) – 2:08.85
200-yard freestyle
Tavia Arnell, Green River – 2:02.69
Sydni Sawyer, Cheyenne East – 2:05.00
Kylie Price, Kemmerer – 2:14.46
200-yard IM
Haley Clevenger, Green River – 2:34.14
Macradee Jackson, Cheyenne East – 2:34.15
Ally Barschi, Kemmerer – 2:36.34
50-yard freestyle
Tanith Smith, Green River – 25.63
Emry Hamblin, Rock Springs – 26.33
Alayna Kellhofer, Green River – 26.60
1-meter diving
Rachel Johnson, Evanston – 197.15
Anna Sorensen, Rock Springs – 195.40
Kaili Wadsworth, Green River – 168.20
100-yard butterfly
Brianna Uhrig, Green River – 1:12.99
Brooklyn Larsen, Evanston – 1:13.75
Ivory Neher, Green River – 1:16.26
100-yard freestyle
Haley Clevenger, Green River – 59.33
Nzelle Ayokosok, Cheyenne East – 1:00.03
Allie Johansson, Rawlins – 1:00.66
500-yard freestyle
Sydni Sawyer, Cheyenne East – 5:41.30
Courtney Clark, Green River – 5:55.30
Brianna Uhrig, Green River – 6:09.92
200-yard freestyle relay
Cheyenne East (Nzelle Ayokosok, Abigail James, Macradee Jackson and Sydni Sawyer) – 1:51.54
Green River (Hailey Luth, Ivory Neher, Haley Clevenger and Courtney Clark) – 1:52.81
Sublette County (Maggie Walker, Emma York, Alexis Thompson and Jolynn Jones) – 2:03.54
100-yard backstroke
Emry Hamblin, Rock Springs – 1:05.71
Macradee Jackson, Cheyenne East – 1:09.16
Hailey Luth, Green River – 1:10.46
100-yard breaststroke
Tavia Arnell, Green River – 1:12.82
Kaylin Uhrig, Green River – 1:16.96
Maddy Morkert, Rawlins – 1:21.31
400-yard freestyle relay
Green River (Hailey Luth, Emilee Barnes, Haley Clevenger and Tavia Arnell) – 4:00.56
Cheyenne East (Abigail James, Nzelle Ayokosok, Macradee Jackson and Sydni Sawyer) – 4:04.24
Rawlins (Isabella Chavez, Jamie Keldsen, Maddy Morkert and Allie Johansson) – 4:18.51
