GRHS Swimming

The Green River High School Lady Wolves won its fall invitational swimming and diving meet over the weekend and the home team came out on top on Saturday, Sept. 2.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

The Lady Wolves won with a team score of 397 points with 17 top-three finishes. Two Green River relay teams finished Nos. 1 and 2 in the 200-yard medley relay, No. 1 in the 200-yard freestyle, No. 1 in the 200-yard IM, Nos. 1 and 3 in the 50-yard freestyle, No. 3 in 1-meter diving, Nos. 1 and 3 in 100-yard butterfly, No. 1 in 100-yard freestyle, Nos. 1 and 3 in 500-yard freestyle, No. 2 in 200-yard freestyle relay, No. 3 in 100-yard backstroke, Nos. 1 and 2 in 100-yard breaststroke and No. 1 in 400-yard freestyle relay.

