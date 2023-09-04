LARAMIE — Paul Roach, the architect of one of the most successful eras in University of Wyoming athletics history, died peacefully Sunday at the age of 95.
Roach was the only man in UW history to serve as athletics director and head football coach simultaneously. He worked as the school’s athletics director from 1987-96, and as football coach from 1987-90.
Roach took over as the head football coach at 58 years old after Dennis Erickson left for Washington State after just one season. Roach soon become one of the biggest stories in college football, directing the Cowboys to a 20-5 record in his first two seasons, including two conference championships and two bowl game appearances.
“Coach Roach was so much more than a damn good coach,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said in the news release. “He was caring, smart, disciplined, funny, but most of all, a great communicator. He knew when and how to say things — a skill few have, and he did it without an ego.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to (his wife) Marge and his entire family. Wyoming will be forever grateful to him. We will all miss coach Roach!”
As athletics director, Roach guided UW’s athletics department through tremendous success. Under Roach, the school produced roughly 280 academic all-conference performers. His vision helped established the Rochelle Athletics Center on campus.
As UW's football coach, Roach took over a program that was 27-32 in the five previous seasons, and led the Cowboys to Western Athletic Conference Championships in 1987 and ’88, going undefeated in league play both years.
Roach was named the league’s coach of the year following each of those seasons. He was named the Kodak Region V coach of the year in 1987, and was a two-time finalist for national coach the year.
During his four-year tenure, Roach guided the Cowboys to a 35-15 record and three bowl-game appearances, including the 1987 and ’88 Holiday Bowls and the 1990 Copper Bowl.
“Coach Roach was a great mentor and friend,” current coach Craig Bohl said. “He was a phenomenal coach and person. He meant so much to his players and the Wyoming fans. Rest in peace, coach.”
Roach’s name will forever be synonymous with UW’s rich athletic tradition. During his first stint with UW from 1962-70, he was the Cowboys' offensive coordinator and backfield coach when the school earned three consecutive WAC championships, won the 1966 Sun Bowl and appeared in the 1968 Sugar Bowl.
He left UW following the 1970 season, but returned in 1985 as the executive director of the Cowboy Joe Club. He was appointed athletics director Sept. 1, 1986.
When he left UW in 1970, Roach coached two years at the University of Wisconsin, then accepted a position with the Oakland Raiders. As a member of John Madden’s staff, Roach helped lead the Raiders to three division titles and one AFC Championship appearance.
Following a two-year stint as offensive coordinator for Bart Starr at Green Bay, he was named backfield coach with the Denver Broncos and served in that capacity from 1977-80. During his time in Denver, the Broncos played in their first Super Bowl.
Following that season Roach, entered private business, and for five years was the co-owner and president of Western Pro Sports and Western Financial Services, an organization which served as a negotiating agency for professional football players.
Roach retired from UW in 1996.
“Paul was one of the most inspirational people I’ve ever been associated with,” UW senior associate athletics director and former quarterback Randy Welniak said. “Coach Roach was not only an outstanding coach, but an even better individual. Those of us who were fortunate to have been coached by Paul knew we were going to be prepared for every game and ultimately play our very best.
"He had an impact on the University of Wyoming and the football program that will be remembered for years to come. I am forever grateful for the impact he had on my life and the impact he had on the Cowboys football program.”
