Nandrup continues hot start to season, Tigers struggle vs. Powell and Cody

The Rock Springs High School tennis coed tennis team had some good “moral victories” this weekend against Powell High School and Cody High School, according to head coach Darin Anderson.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Ian Cadena

“Lots of moral victories that we will to turn into dual wins as we play our last nonconference on Friday before opening conference play on Saturday at home versus Rawlins,” he said. 

