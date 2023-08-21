Nandrup continues hot start to season, Tigers struggle vs. Powell and Cody

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School tennis coed tennis team had some good “moral victories” this weekend against Powell High School and Cody High School, according to head coach Darin Anderson.
“Lots of moral victories that we will to turn into dual wins as we play our last nonconference on Friday before opening conference play on Saturday at home versus Rawlins,” he said.
Lady Tigers
Karlie Nandrup continued her hot start to the season. She is now 5-0 on the season after defeating Powell’s Lachelle Lee (6-4 and 6-2) and Cody’s Noelle Graham (6-4 and 6-1) in the first singles.
Rock Springs’ Abby Jones also picked up a victory in the second singles against Powell. She defeated Maya Landwehr in two sets (6-1 and 6-2). Against Cody’s Karina Schoessler, Jones lost in two sets (2-6 and 4-6).
The first doubles, Rock Springs’ duo of Rosie Barker and Makaylee Hitt lost to Powell’s Lucy Whipple and Naomi Whipple (1-6 and 2-6), and fell to Cody’s Alyssa Despain and Natalie Wenke (2-6 and 0-6).
In the second doubles, Rock Springs’ duo of Kyndall Turnwall and Brixon Frazier lost to Powell’s Lucy Whipple and Sophie Czirr (1-6 and 6-7), and also fell to Cody’s Brenna Foote and Ellie Wassink in two sets (2-6 and 4-6).
In the third doubles, Rock Springs’ duo of Kate Killpack and Mari Atwood lost to Powell’s Bailee Allred and Elaina Kousoulos (4-6 and 1-6), and fell to Cody’s Evie McGonagle and Isabelle Paddock (0-6 and 0-6).
Tigers
In the first singles matches on the boys’ bracket, Rock Springs’ Chandler Smith lost to Powell’s Cade Queen in three sets (6-4, 1-6 and 0-6), and then lost to Cody’s Nick Stewart in two sets (1-6 and 1-6).
In the second singles, Rock Springs’ Tanner Tryzbiak was defeated by Powell’s Nathan Preator (4-6 and 1-6), and fell to Cody’s Carter Thompson (1-6 and 2-6).
In the first doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Jared Swafford and Tyler Davies was defeated by Powell’s Keegan Hicswa and Taeson Schultz (2-6 and 2-6), and lost to Cody’s Christian Dudrick and Curtis Miller (1-6 and 1-6).
In the second doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Trip Baker and Jack Aanerud lost to Powell's Seeger Wormald and Ryan Barrus (2-6 and 3-6), and lost to Cody’s Zach Schwab and Hudson Wallace (3-6, 6-0 and 6-7).
In the third doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Emilio Corona and Delan Wiberg lost to Powell’s Isaac Stensing and Tevon Schultz (3-6 and 3-6), and the duo of Bradoc Powell and Soren Christensen of Rock Springs lost to Cody’s Wesley Law and Jamie Domingo in three sets (6-1, 2-6 and 6-7).
