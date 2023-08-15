RSHS Tennis

Rock Springs High School tennis bounced back at home on Tuesday, Aug. 15, after going 1-9 over the weekend at Jackson Hole High School. Rock Springs’ Karlie Nandrup and Chandler Smith each went 2-0 on the day. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Ian Cadena

The squad played host to Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School. The girls got a 5-0 sweep over Campbell County, while the boys went 4-1 against the Camels. 

