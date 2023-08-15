Rock Springs High School tennis bounced back at home on Tuesday, Aug. 15, after going 1-9 over the weekend at Jackson Hole High School. Rock Springs’ Karlie Nandrup and Chandler Smith each went 2-0 on the day.
ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School tennis bounced back at home on Tuesday, Aug. 15, after going 1-9 over the weekend at Jackson Hole High School.
The squad played host to Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School. The girls got a 5-0 sweep over Campbell County, while the boys went 4-1 against the Camels.
The team had some tough losses against Thunder Basin with the girls going 1-4 and the boys going 0-3 in doubles play.
Rock Springs’ Karlie Nandrup and Chandler Smith each went 2-0 on the day.
Lady Tigers
For the first singles matches on the girls’ bracket, Nandrup defeated Campbell County’s Samantha Torres (6-0 and 6-1), and then defeated Thunder Basin’s Brianna Ketchum (6-4 and 6-1).
Nandrup is now 3-0 on the season.
In the second singles, Rock Springs’ Abby Jones defeated Campbell County’s Kendall Mills (6-1 and 6-0). Jones’ match versus Thunder Basin’s Terra Tachick was ruled a walkover.
The first doubles, Rock Springs’ duo of Rosie Barker and Makaylee Hitt defeated Campbell County’s Gracie Ranum and Yasmin Rodriguez (6-0 and 6-1), but fell to Thunder Basin’s Brooke Kendrick and Garcia (0-6 and 0-6).
In the second doubles, Rock Springs’ duo of Kyndall Turnwall and Brixon Frazier defeated Campbell County’s Esmerelda Martinez and Rylie Haibut (7-5 and 6-1), but fell to Thunder Basin’s Ella Gorsuch and Emma Kendrick (1-6, 6-1 and 5-7).
In the third doubles, Rock Springs’ duo of Kate Killpack and Mari Atwood defeated Campbell County’s Sydney Schafer and Cheryl Martinez (4-6, 6-2 and 7-6), but fell to Thunder Basin’s Emily Doherty and Ciara Coombs (2-6, 6-1 and 1-6).
Tigers
In the first singles matches on the boys’ bracket, Smith defeated Campbell County’s Cooper Lemm (6-2 and 6-2), and then defeated Thunder Basin’s Tate Moore (6-0 and 6-2).
In the second singles, Rock Springs’ Dalan Wiberg was defeated by Campbell County’s Cooper Lemm (1-6 and 2-6), and then fell to Thunder Basin’s Owen Gorsuch (1-6 and 1-6).
In the first doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Jared Swafford and Tyler Davies defeated Campbell County’s Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson (6-2 and 6-3), but later lost to Thunder Basin’s Parkar Gulley and Austin Yongs (6-2, 2-6 and 0-6).
In the second doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Trip Baker and Tanner Tryzbiak defeated Campbell County’s Leland Jenkins and Tayten Walker (6-1 and 6-1), but later lost to Thunder Basin’s Garret Moore and Jackson Moore (5-7 and 2-6).
In the third doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Emilio Corona and Soren Christensen won by a walkover over Campbell County, but later fell to Thunder Basin’s Andrew Lass and Jonathan Aylesworth (2-6, 6-7 [1-7] and 4-6).
“Overall, I’m pleased with our bounce back effort after going 1-9 against Jackson on Saturday,” said Rock Springs head coach Darin Anderson.
Rock Springs will hit the road for their next set of matches on Saturday, Aug. 19, facing off against Cody High School at 11 a.m. and then against Powell High School at 3 p.m.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.